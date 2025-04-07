NFL rumors: Tennessee Titans recently fielded trade calls from 2 teams on No. 1 overall pick

The Tennessee Titans have kept their plans for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft quiet for months, with reports on the club’s plans ranging from trading down to staying pat and addressing a variety of positions. With their target becoming clearer, teams are now trying to change things.

After being hired, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi made it clear he is open to trading the first overall pick. The selection immediately generated interest with both quarterback-needy teams and clubs seeking an elite defensive prospect, both making inquiries.

As NFL free agency unfolded, it became clearer that Tennessee would likely be keeping the No. 1 pick. The team’s signings focused on improving the offensive line, creating a better environment for a rookie quarterback to step into as the starter.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Titans have received inquiries from the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants regarding the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, it appears those conversations have gone nowhere. Now that Tennessee seems to be focused on its top prospect, two teams are trying to make a play for the selection.

Tennessee recently canceled a private workout they had with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It’s another sign that the new regime is ready to keep the first overall pick to select quarterback Cam Ward. While he seemed to enter the pre-draft process in a neck-and-neck race with Sanders, the consensus opinion is that Ward is a vastly superior prospect.

For Cleveland and New York, the recent inquiries into the No. 1 overall pick are likely last-ditch efforts to see if they can talk Tennessee into not taking Sanders. Both teams offer the Titans an opportunity to stay in the top 3, allowing them to snag either edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way player Travis Hunter. However, Tennessee appears to be locked in on its new franchise quarterback.

With Ward presumably off the board, the question becomes if Cleveland or New York wants Sanders. There’s been recent buzz that Sanders could be in for a draft-day slide, with the Giants and Browns both waiting to take a quarterback until Day 2.

As of now, the growing expectation is that Cleveland will pass on Sanders and take either Carter or Hunter. Meanwhile, New York is even more settled following the signing of Russell Wilson, which could lead to Sanders falling to the New Orleans Saints.