NFL Draft rumors: Tennessee Titans have ‘leader in the clubhouse’ for No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans clinched the first overall pick on Jan. 5, giving the franchise more than three months to determine whom they wanted to take atop the 2025 NFL Draft. Just weeks away from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stepping up to the podium, the Titans are finally almost ready to make its choice.

Tennessee’s general manager Mike Borgonzi made it clear after being hired that he was very open to trading down. With numerous holes to fill on the Titans roster and no elite quarterback prospect available this year, moving down and picking up additional draft capital seemed likely.

However, the Titans’ front office didn’t bring in a starting-caliber quarterback in free agency and instead beefed up its offensive line. Furthermore, the pre-draft process has seemed to establish a surefire top prospect who Tennessee seems increasingly prepared to take at No. 1 overall.

Appearing on NFL Network, reporter Cameron Wolfe said that quarterback Cam Ward is the ‘leader in the clubhouse’ for Tennessee to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The Titans are in step three of their three-step process. Their general manager Mike Borgonzi, Chad Brinker, their president [of football operations], they’ve been really clear of going through the process, and so, while one person described it to me as Cam Ward as the leader in the clubhouse for golf phrases, maybe he’s three or four strokes up going into the final hole, there’s no complete, final decision yet.” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe on who the Tennessee Titans will take with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

A majority of people around the NFL have held the belief for weeks that Tennessee will keep the first overall pick and select Ward. While the Titans still seem open to entertaining a trade down, no club is willing to meet the asking price the front office set.

As a result, Ward will likely be the Titans’ starting quarterback in Week 1. Once drafted, there should also be increased chatter about Tennessee shopping quarterback Will Levis.