2025 NFL Draft buzz: Growing speculation about a draft-day slide for Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders took part in his Pro Day on Friday, showcasing his talents for NFL teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Once viewed in consideration for the first overall pick, questions are now being raised about a draft-day slide.

Sanders entered the pre-draft process as a candidate to be the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. However, fellow quarterback prospect Cam Ward quickly overtook him as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick. Following Sanders’ Pro Day, Tennessee canceled its private workout with Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 4,134 passing yards, 37-10 TD-INT, 74% completion rate, 8.7 yards per attempt, 168.2 QB rating, 4 rushing touchdowns

With the first overall pick seemingly decided, Sanders would then be a candidate to be taken with the second overall selection by the Cleveland Browns. However, recent reports have the Browns going in a very different direction with the No. 2 overall choice.

Now, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there are growing whispers around the league about Sanders sliding in the 2025 NFL Draft. All eyes are on the New York Giants with the third pick, which seems to be viewed as a pivotal point for Sanders.

If New York passes on Sanders, then the draft-day fall could happen. While the New York Jets are an option for the young quarterback, there’s increased chatter that they’ll wait to take a signal-caller until Day 2. That would leave the New Orleans Saints, with the 9th overall pick, but they are prioritizing other quarterbacks and had a ‘scarce presence’ Sanders’s Pro Day.

If Sanders slips past New Orleans, then he could be in for a real free fall. The next viable option would be the Seattle Seahawks with the 18th overall pick or the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st overall pick. Outside of those two teams, Sanders would need to be hoping for a team with an early second-round pick to trade up.

