Cincinnati Bengals’ expected to execute trade involving 4x Pro Bowler

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, and insiders are starting to get a better read on the Cincinnati Bengals. So far, we’ve seen the Bengals invest a lot of money into their superstar core, re-signing Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative contracts worth well over $100 million apiece.

While the Bengals have done a good job of not letting their best players leave town this offseason, that could be changing when the NFL Draft arrives.

Cincinnati Bengals now expected to trade Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals boast the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They have enough needs on both sides of the ball to leave doubts about which position they’ll target.

Yet, according to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, teams aren’t fooled about the Bengals. They’re reportedly set to take an edge rusher with the 17th overall pick and will then trade four-time Pro Bowl sack master Trey Hendrickson.

“Many tell me the Bengals will do exactly that. Take an edge rusher with the 17th pick, and then trade Trey Hendrickson on draft weekend or soon after the seven rounds are completed.” Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline

Pauline suggests that even though Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract, the Bengals do not have to trade him. He adds that they could just as easily target a defensive tackle with their top selection in this year’s draft instead.

However, if the Bengals do plan on trading Hendrickson, they’d likely get more value for doing it now or during the first round of the NFL Draft. Yet, a case could be made that the opposite is true, especially if one of the team’s coveting a new pass-rusher comes up empty in their pursuit.

However, trading Hendrickson after the draft concludes may not make much sense for a team hoping to compete for a Super Bowl this season. Unless the Bengals trade Hendrickson for another player who can help them win now, then they’ll likely receive a package based around future draft selections, which won’t put any more points on the scoreboard in 2025.

