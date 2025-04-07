New York Giants ‘doing a lot of homework’ on this position in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With less than three weeks to go before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, teams like the New York Giants are putting their finishing touches on their pre-draft evaluations. Now that the Giants spent a large portion of the offseason addressing their most urgent needs, some are wondering which direction they’ll turn with the third overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

While many questions remain unanswered at the top, the Giants are expected to address one specific area later during the three-day selection event.

New York Giants expected to draft a running back

The New York Giants may have narrowed down their top choices for who could become the third overall pick down to a select few prospects. However, with a total of eight draft selections, including four in the top 100 picks, the Giants have a lot more work to do outside of the first round.

No matter who the Giants select with their first-round pick, USA Today’s Art Stapleton says the team is likely to “take advantage” of the deep “depth of talent” along the interior defensive line and running back groups.

“Giants are doing a lot of homework on RBs. I think they’ll dip into iDL and RB classes, taking advantage of the depth of talent.” USA Today’s Art Stapleton on NY Giants

Last offseason, after watching Saquon Barkley sign with their division rivals, the Giants turned to the fifth round to select Tyrone Tracy. While Devin Singletary was signed to be the starting running back who replaced Barkley, it was Tracy who was in the starting lineup by season’s end.

After finishing with a respectable 839 rushing yards and five touchdowns, there was some doubt as to whether the Giants would add another potential starter. Yet, the Giants are seemingly opting to add to the RB room competition by the time training camp gets underway.

