New York Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft plans may come down to these two prospects

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Addressing key needs like the quarterback position and the secondary has allowed the New York Giants to select the best player available once they’re on the clock with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Getting Russell Wilson under contract for 2025 means the Giants don’t have to select Shedeur Sanders, and having Jameis Winston through 2026 reduces the sense of urgency to find a future franchise QB in this year’s draft class.

So, where does that leave the Giants’ draft plans? Who are they hoping falls to them with the third overall pick?

Related: New York Giants face franchise-altering draft choice between Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders: Who should they take?

New York Giants may be down to Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even though there’s no true consensus top prospect, many are operating with the belief that the Tennessee Titans will draft quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick. The Cleveland Browns‘ draft plans at No. 2 are less defined, but some suggest they could still be considering a number of prospects, such as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, or Abdul Carter.

The New York Giants will be forced to select from whoever’s left, but Cleveland selecting a quarterback is the move that would help the Giants the most in 2025. This would allow them to select the best player available, which is likely the plan for a franchise led by general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, two decision-makers who are undoubtedly on the hot seat after a three-win campaign.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, people who were at Colorado’s Pro Day believe the Giants are leaning toward selecting either Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter or Buffaloes two-way sensation Travis Hunter with the third overall pick.

“Talking to people who were at Colorado’s Pro Day on Friday, they believe that the Giants will either go Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, whichever one is available, They have been linked to Shedeur Sanders as well, they need the quarterback. So, those appear to be their options right now, but they look comfortable taking the best player available at No. 3.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on New York Giants

While Hunter and Carter may be the most polished prospects who can help the Giants carve out an extra win or two in 2025, the idea of solving their long-term QB needs once and for all has to be intriguing too. Odds are, two of these three prospects will be available when the Giants are on the clock, so they’re already in a strong position to land an elite talent, it’s just a matter of who.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: April draft projections for first and second rounds