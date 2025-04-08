6 ideal Tyreek Hill trade landing spots ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill has been in the NFL for nine seasons. He’s reached the playoffs in eight of them, only missing out for the first time last season as the Miami Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record. Not playing postseason football for the first time in his storied career seemed to irk the five-time All-Pro receiver, even hinting at a trade request after the season ended.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: April draft projections for first and second rounds Hill’s offseason has remained odd to say the least, making multiple comments, likes, or retweets that suggest he’s open to a trade for the second time in his career. If a trade does occur at this point in the offseason, the 2025 NFL Draft may be the most likely time to execute a deal. While he’s 31, Hill has recorded six 1,000-yard seasons and could likely be a top playmaker on nearly any team he joins. But which teams make sense to trade for Hill?

Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals secured Kyler Murray a new No. 1 receiver by drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. Now they need to find another weapon to pair with MHJ and Michael Wilson. Getting a slick speedster like Hill would strike fear in every opponent on the Cardinals’ schedule. Related: Miami Dolphins rumors: Tyreek Hill sparks trade interest with latest activity

Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars also found their No. 1 receiver last offseason by drafting Brian Thomas. After finding a late first-round gem, the Jaguars could complement the freakish talent with an electric playmaker who can take attention away from the new star receiver. Plus, Hill could fall in love with the idea of still getting to live in Florida, only in Duval instead of Miami. Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Who’s No. 1 after Jalen Hurts won a Super Bowl and Josh Allen won an MVP?

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders significantly upgraded their offense by trading for Geno Smith. Brock Bowers gives him a superstar weapon, but the Raiders are still lacking at the receiver position alongside Jakobi Meyers. Tre Tucker has world-class speed like Hill, but perhaps adding the latter into the mix can help the younger Raiders receiver reach his full potential. Related: NFL team needs 2025: Identifying Round 1 targets for all 32 teams in the 2025 NFL Draft

Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Michael Penix Jr is the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback of the future, but the Falcons may still want to surround him with more weapons. Kyle Pitts hasn’t lived up to his superstar potential. Drake London is a sizable red zone threat but getting a star seam-stretcher like Hill could really push this offense over the top. Related: NFL defense rankings 2025: Best, worst defenses ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Christian Watson’s ACL tear will likely cost him at least the early portion of the 2025 NFL season, which could lead the Green Bay Packers to target another weapon for Jordan Love. Plus, the Packers have a strong mix of young receivers, so getting a proven veteran to help aid their development could work wonders. Related: 10 NFL players who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft, including All-Pro

Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images