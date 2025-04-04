NFL rumors: Insider reveals potential dire situation brewing between James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Drama has enveloped Orchard Park between the Buffalo Bills and two-time Pro Bowl running back James Cook.

Cook is in the final year of his rookie contract that pays him $5.3 million, and he’s looking for an extension. Following Saquon Barkley’s historic deal with the Philadelphia Eagles as the first $20 million-a-year running back in NFL history, Cook is seeking his own payday with an annual salary of $15 million.

“I just feel like we’re deserving of it. Like, why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks,” Cook told “Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson,” via New York Upstate.

“I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I’m going to keep doing it. I’m going to stand on what I stand on. And I don’t want to feel like a cancer at all. Because I don’t like all that attention and all that. That’s not me, honestly. I’m just standing on business and what I deserve. That’s it. What I deserve.”

Cook ran for 1,009 yards and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 last season. Overall in his first three seasons, he has 2,638 rushing yards, 883 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns. Is that worth $15 million a year?

NFL insider reveals where negotiations stand between James Cook, Buffalo Bills

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that the two sides are “not in the greatest place,” especially after Cook listed his home for sale and removed mentions of the Bills from his social media.

“I would not describe it as great right now. He’ll play for the Bills next year. The house for sale is sort of something that always catches my eye, because first of all, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything but players know it gets reported. So when you do that, it’s like a pretty big statement,” said Rapoport. “That’s as big as like taking your team out of your social media where it’s like you don’t need to do it. Does it really affect things? I don’t know but everyone notices. I know enough now, I’ve followed this new world enough, where like when a player takes a team out of social media or unfollows, stuff is about to go down, something is not right.”

"The James Cook situation in Buffalo isn't great right now but he will play for the Bills next year..



I know the negotiations didn't go great but the Bills would still like to have him in the future..



@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/sWNcKMDbPp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2025

Rapoport states that even though the Bills want to keep Cook for the foreseeable future, negotiations did not go well.

“I’m not sure him coming out and saying that he wanted to make $15 million was the most welcome thing in the organization. I think they can get back together and maybe get on the same page and somehow do a deal, theoretically. It’s not going to be anytime soon,” added Rapoport. “And I think there will have to be a conversation to get everyone back on the same page and maybe reel back some of what’s been public.”

So far, the Bills have agreed to extensions with quarterback Josh Allen ($330 million), cornerback Christian Benford ($76 million), wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($60.2 million), and linebacker Terrel Bernard ($50 million).

At the NFL’s annual league meeting, Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated they will not be extending Cook as of now.

“I love Jimbo, proud of his success, just like these other guys that we got extended,” Beane told NFL.com. “I don’t talk about negotiations, I would say his reps and him did put it out there that we did talk, so I’m not sharing anything new. It didn’t lead to anything as far as closing in on a deal, so we moved onto the guys that we were more on the same page with.”

If the Bills are unable to reach a contract with Cook, they can always franchise tag him after the season. But, presumably, the Bills would like to avoid that and get Cook situated at some point.