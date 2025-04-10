Tennessee Titans expected to aggressively target trade to boost Cam Ward’s development

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Exactly two weeks from today, the Tennessee Titans are expected to make Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, there’s a reason the Titans are in position to make the first pick; it’s because they were the worst team in football last season, and even after free agency, this roster has a lot of holes.

While there are concerns along the offensive line, Ward’s mobility should be able to help erase some of those weaknesses. But when Ward is locked in on making plays with his arm, the Titans might want to make sure he has a talented receiving corps to go along with Calvin Ridley.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections in April

Tennessee Titans ‘expected to be aggressive’ in pursuit of WR

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After selecting Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans will inevitably want to upgrade the receiving corps. Though, with a total of eight draft selections, including the 35th overall pick, the Titans should have plenty of ammo at their disposal.

ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller expects the Titans to “be aggressive in adding a wideout,” even if it means making a trade to do so.

“All signs point to Cam Ward (Miami) being the pick at No. 1, so the thing to watch is what the Titans will do on Day 2. They’re lacking a third-round pick due to the L’Jarius Sneed trade last offseason and need a receiver to complement Ridley. Expect Tennessee to be aggressive in adding a wideout, possibly with a trade up from No. 35 to target a player such as Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) or Luther Burden III (Missouri).” ESPN’s Matt Miller

Every year, a few draft prospects who were tabbed as first-round picks slip into the second round. In this case, it could be a case of the Titans wanting to jump ahead of other receiver-needy teams to make sure they don’t miss out on a chance to help their new prized rookie.

Related: NFL rumors: Tennessee Titans recently fielded trade calls from 2 teams on No. 1 overall pick