Chicago Bears ‘love’ this top-ranked NFL Draft prospect

The Chicago Bears have arguably won the offseason, thanks to hiring the most sought-after head coach of this year’s hiring cycle. But not even hiring Ben Johnson can fix a roster that had as many holes as the Bears.

However, after Bears general manager Ryan Poles heavily upgraded the roster on both sides of the ball, there’s renewed optimism in the Windy City. Yet, now fans are even more excited to learn who the Bears are hoping to take in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears are big fans of top RB prospect Ashton Jeanty

With the 10th overall pick in the first round, the Chicago Bears are often projected to select the best offensive lineman available, a tight end like Tyler Warren, a defensive lineman, or the draft’s best running back Ashton Jeanty. Yet, few expect the Boise State superstar to still be available by the time the Bears are on the clock, which is why some mocks have the Bears trading up.

Would the Bears part with extra draft capital to secure the best player of what’s being sold as one of the best running back draft classes in recent memory? Possibly.

After all, ESPN’s NFL Draft insider Matt Miller says the Bears “love” Jeanty, and he speculates that Chicago could maintain its aggressive attitude displayed so far this offseason.

“The Bears love Ashton Jeanty, according to scouts around the league who’ve observed the team’s activity this offseason. So the Boise State running back could be the pick at No. 10 … if he’s still around. Chicago has two second-round picks, so it could be aggressive and package them to trade back into the end of Round 1 if a desired pass rusher falls. That rusher could be a defensive tackle or an edge rusher, with the team viewing defensive tackle as a more pressing need.” ESPN’s Matt Miller on Chicago Bears

While the Bears’ offense is expected to improve with Johnson calling the plays as Caleb Williams enters his second season, plugging in a potential superstar like Jeanty could be Chicago’s final missing piece.

