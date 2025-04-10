NFL Draft expert expects ‘active and aggressive’ Buffalo Bills team in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are annual Super Bowl threats with reigning MVP winner Josh Allen leading the way. Yet, they’ve had trouble reaching the big stage.

Of course, they’ve been busy this offseason, trying to find unique ways to upgrade the roster. They’ve already made some significant additions, like Joey Bosa. Yet, with the 2025 NFL Draft just two weeks away, soon enough the Bills will have their chances to add more impact playmakers.

Buffalo Bills could make aggressive trade up in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills own the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That may be too low to find a Day One contributor who can help further the Bills’ playoff effort.

However, last offseason’s Stefon Diggs trade leaves the Bills with an extra second-round selection, giving Buffalo some extra ammo to target a player they covet.

In fact, ESPN’s Matt Miller suggests that the Bills could be “active and aggressive” targeting a trade up the draft board.

“With 10 picks, including the two second-rounders, expect the Bills to be active and aggressive. ‘Don’t be surprised if they’re a team trying to move up in Round 1 for an impact defensive player,’ said a scout from a rival team. The Bills have clear needs at cornerback and defensive tackle.” ESPN’s Matt Miller on Buffalo Bills

The Bills will only go as far as Josh Allen can take them, but he can only account for one side of the ball. So it makes sense that the front office would want to supply Sean McDermott with another impact player who can help positively impact the win column.

