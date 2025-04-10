Carolina Panthers ‘almost guaranteed’ to target this position with No. 8 pick

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have spent the last two years trying to build around the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young. Yet, while doing so, the Panthers put themselves on a path to have the NFL’s highest-scoring defense.

As much as general manager Dan Morgan wants to build around his franchise quarterback, the Panthers can’t continue to ignore their defensive needs. Armed with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Panthers should be able to land an impact player, but which side of the ball are they targeting?

The Carolina Panthers can’t really go wrong taking the best player available, knowing they have weaknesses to address on offense and defense. Yet, with exactly two weeks to go before the NFL Draft kicks off on April 24, NFL insiders are starting to get a better read on what the Panthers are targeting.

Recently, ESPN’s David Newton and Jordan Reid shared the intel they’ve been hearing about the Panthers’ draft plans and both of their takes are fascinating.

“This won’t be an all-defense draft like Matt Rhule’s in 2020. The Panthers have needs all over the defense, but they want to add an impact wide receiver and depth on the offensive line as well. It is almost a guarantee Carolina will use its first pick — at No. 8 or later in the first round — on a player for the defensive front seven, and I think it’s likely seven of the Panthers’ nine picks will be on defense.” David Newton on Carolina Panthers

So if the Panthers are focused on upgrading the defense, then which player should fans be prepared to fall in love with on draft night?

“Looking at all of [general manager Dan Morgan’s] drafts, early on he loves taking productive players from Power 4 schools,” an AFC South area scout told me. Georgia edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker have been linked to the Panthers throughout the predraft process, as both have traits the team has sought in the past. Linebacker is also a priority, as the release of franchise mainstay Shaq Thompson created a void.”

With so many defensive prospects projected as first-round picks, it would make sense for the Panthers to take whichever one they feel has the highest ceiling early on and circle back to addressing their receiver needs later on. After all, they’re still hoping to see more development from Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker after impressive rookie campaigns.

