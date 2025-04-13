New York Jets staying in close contact with one specific NFL Draft prospect

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has been busy in his first year on the job, trying to find players who best fit first-year head coach Aaron Glenn’s scheme. Most of that work has been executed in free agency, but with less than two weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft, they’re now focused on the task ahead.

The Jets hold the seventh overall pick in the first round, which puts them in position to select an elite talent who should be able to make an immediate impact. While there are hundreds of prospects to choose from, there’s one first-round talent that the team is paying a lot of attention to.

New York Jets ‘keeping close tabs’ on Shemar Stewart

The New York Jets will have a big decision to make on April 24 when they’re on the clock with the seventh pick. Should they target a skill position player like Tetairoa McMillan or tight end Tyler Warren to help Justin Fields succeed?

Perhaps an offensive lineman could achieve the game goal while helping fuel the running game, too. Other options could include getting Aaron Glenn a defensive piece to help overhaul a defense that allowed the 20th-most points in the NFL in 2024.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are paying special attention to Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.

“The Jets are keeping close tabs on edge rusher Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M). They met at his pro day and have stayed in touch. Glenn, of course, is a former Texas A&M star.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini on New York Jets

Despite having just 1.5 sacks last season, Stewart, who measured 6 feet 5 inches and weighed 267 pounds, athletically blew up the NFL Combine with impressive numbers.

He clocked a 4.59 40-yard dash, with a 40-inch vertical jump and a 1.58-second 10-yard split, surely opening the eyes of scouts all around the NFL. Yet, some still have their doubts on whether Stewart’s athletic traits will translate to NFL success.

The Jets, however, seem intrigued by Stewart’s skillset and could certainly use the seventh overall pick on the potential sack artist.

