Pittsburgh Steelers insider reveals team’s grade on Jaxson Dart, interest in Shedeur Sanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been evaluating their quarterback options in the 2025 NFL Draft as they wait for a decision from Aaron Rodgers. Whether the future Hall of Famer signs with the team or not, there’s growing buzz suggesting either Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart could be taken by the Steelers in Round 1.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared that the Steelers are very high on both Dart and Sanders. The team has a first-round grade on both quarterbacks, though there might be a slight preference for the Buffaloes’ signal-caller.

“I will tell you Rich that they have a first-round grade on Jaxson Dart, and they really like Shedeur Sanders.” Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the Pittsburgh Steelers interest in Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 4,134 passing yards, 37-10 TD-INT, 74% completion rate, 8.7 yards per attempt, 168.2 QB rating, 4 rushing touchdowns

Sanders is viewed as the consensus second-best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that isn’t an opinion shared by all 32 teams. Likewise, Pittsburgh seems to be one of just a few teams that has a first-round grade on Dart in this class.

Dulac also refuted NFL rumors about Sanders’ meeting with the Steelers going poorly, sharing that the two sides had a ‘great meeting’ that made the organization feel even better about the possibility of drafting him

“Despite whatever post was put out there that he had a terrible meeting (and) it did not go well. Nothing could be further from the truth. They like the guy. They had a great meeting with him” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac on Shedeur Sanders’ private meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaxson Dart (ESPN): 4,279 passing yards, 29-6 TD-INT, 69.3% completion rate, 10.8 ypa

One of the most interesting developments ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is the buzz that Dart could be selected ahead of Sanders. Previously, it was seen as highly unlikely that Pittsburgh would have any shot of landing its coveted quarterback prospect without trading up. Now, there’s a chance Sanders makes it to the 21st pick.

The ideal outcome for Pittsburgh might be spending its first-round pick on Sanders or Dart and then having Rodgers sign a deal before the summer. It would provide stability for the 2025 season, with Rodgers serving as the Steelers starting quarterback while either Sanders or Dart uses next season as a development year.

However, with Rodgers still considering retirement, drafting Dart or Sanders would still give head coach Mike Tomlin a better starting option than Mason Rudolph in 2025. More importantly, the selection would provide long-term hope at quarterback for a franchise that has been looking to fill that void since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.