NFL insider predicts outcome in TJ Watt contract saga with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt posted a cryptic social media message this offseason heading into a contract year amid unproductive contract negotiations. With the All-Pro defender just a year out from NFL free agency, some questions have been raised regarding his future with the club.

Watt, age 30, earned second-team All-Pro honors this past season and has earned seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections. The former first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft already holds the franchise record for career sacks (108) and is on pace to be a future Hall of Famer.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with ‘weird’ vibe within organization

T.J. Watt stats: 27 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Coming off his second consecutive season with double-digit sacks, Watt has proven himself to be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. However, he’s taken notice that the salaries for his peers like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby have reached new levels thanks to contract extensions. Now, Watt wants a new deal.

While extending him is a priority for the franchise, the team is also still focusing a lot of attention on the 2025 NFL Draft and upgrading at quarterback. Pittsburgh is in a waiting game with Aaron Rodgers, while Watt is waiting on the Steelers to sign him to a new deal.

Related: Major change looming for Pittsburgh Steelers organization

Despite Watt’s recent cryptic social media posts raising doubt about his future in Pittsburgh, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that a ‘deal will get done’ between the two sides. However, he does believe there ‘could be some pain’ between Watt and the Steelers before an extension is agreed to.

T.J. Watt contract (Spotrac): $30.418 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Watt is looking for a contract that makes him one of the highest paid NFL players ever, likely in the range of $40-plus million annually. Pittsburgh is also under a bit more pressure because a Micah Parsons contract extension would push Watt’s asking price even higher, incentivizing the Steelers front office to get a deal done sooner rather than later.