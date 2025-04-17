Pittsburgh Steelers may not want the ‘headache’ of Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why haven’t the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers? After all, he’s a four-time NFL MVP who’s led his team to the playoffs in 12 of his 16 seasons as a starter.

Plus, despite the 41-year-old veteran’s limited mobility, he’s still a more proven solution than Mason Rudolph, who has 28 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his career. That pales in comparison to the Hall of Fame resume Rodgers has pieced together.

Yet, for whatever reason, the Steelers still haven’t agreed to terms with Rodgers. Now we may have a better idea why.

Pittsburgh Steelers cautious of Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers’ Thursday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show revealed a lot, including that he’s willing to play for $10 million, which is a small fraction of the typical cost for a high-end starting quarterback.

Yet, another fascinating tidbit of Rodgers news was revealed in Sportskeeda’s latest column from NFL insider Tony Pauline, including the possibility that the Steelers don’t want to deal with the “headache” that comes from adding the 20-year-veteran.

“Then there’s still the possibility of Aaron Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh. And while that move would make the team more competitive this season, those familiar with the situation tell me it’s a headache the Steelers may not want to deal with, especially as it drags on.” Tony Pauline on Steelers/Rodgers

The common talking point when discussing Rodgers is that he tends to bring a lot of drama to town. It’s up to the Steelers to determine whether that potential risk is worth bringing into their locker room.

Meanwhile, they already know what to expect from Mason Rudolph, who’s already been in Pittsburgh for six seasons and now is signed up to play a seventh. Yet, that also means Pittsburgh understands what Rudolph’s ceiling is too.

