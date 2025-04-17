Aaron Rodgers lets Pittsburgh Steelers know he’s ‘not holding anybody hostage’ as waiting game continues

If Pittsburgh Steelers brass and fans were hoping Aaron Rodgers would finally come to a decision about his future, guess again.

During Thursday’s appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers offered no concrete revelations about his plans for 2025, stating that he’s been concentrating on matters outside of football.

“From the jump, I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship, I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention, I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me, and I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff,” Rodgers said. “So I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have beginning in really January away from football and that’s where I’ve been focusing most of my attention on. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing, whether you’re a first-year player or 20-year vet.”

Rodgers visited Pittsburgh last month where he met with head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and general manager Omar Khan. His continued indecision leaves the Steelers in limbo after losing both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency.

While he enjoyed meeting with the Steelers leadership, Rodgers emphasized that financial gain isn’t his motivation.

“I’ve been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was out starting with the money thing,” noted Rodgers. “I told every single one of the teams I talked to it ain’t about the money, I’ll play for 10 [million], I don’t care. I never once said I need a multi-year deal, 30-40 million dollars is absolute bulls***. I said I’ll play for 10.”

Despite taking his time to decide, Rodgers insisted he isn’t deliberately keeping teams waiting.

“I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything when it comes to this decision. I’m not holding anybody hostage and I really want to emphasize that. Nothing about what I’m saying, I’ve been upfront from the beginning. I don’t mean any disrespect to any player on their team — veteran or young guy that comes in. I’m just going through a lot in my personal life that has to take precedence at this point because that’s a big commitment and when the commitment is made it has to be an all-in type commitment.”

The veteran quarterback acknowledged retirement remains a possibility.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing, so yeah, retirement still can be a possibility,” the four-time NFL MVP said. “But right now my focus has been and will continue to be on my personal life. And that’s what I’ve told the coaches. There’s still conversations that are being had, so it’s all been very honest lines of communication. “

Rodgers is coming off two challenging seasons with the New York Jets, tearing his Achilles in 2023 before leading the team to a 5-12 record in 2024. Despite the team’s struggles, he threw for nearly 3,900 yards and 28 touchdowns last year.