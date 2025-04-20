New York Jets reportedly open to big move atop 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Jets currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, putting them in a prime position to take one of the top offensive prospects. However, it appears moving out of that spot is reportedly on the table heading into Thursday night.

ESPN‘s Rich Cimini wrote Sunday that the Jets are open to trading the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If a deal is made, as noted by Cimini, it would continue the franchise’s streak in the common-draft era of never having made a pick with the No. 7 selection.

Trading down will be heavily contingent on a few factors. First, New York is reportedly interested in Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou and he’s under strong consideration with the seventh overall pick. The first-year Jets’ front office could also be hoping that either LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell or Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham falls.

If all three linemen are off the board, then a trade-down becomes viable. It would likely mean running back Ashton Jeanty is still available, which would prove an enticing trade-up opportunity for teams like the Chicago Bears (10th overall pick, Dallas Cowboys (12th overall pick) and Denver Broncos (20th overall pick).

Staying within the first 12 picks would still position New York to land a player like Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren or Texas Longhorns lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. Dropping down to the 20th pick would provide significantly more draft capital, but it might come at the cost of losing one of the top offensive prospects.

For now, the likeliest outcome is that the Jets use the seventh overall pick on Membou and start him at right tackle next season opposite of 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu. It would give New York two pillars on the offensive line who could develop into high-end starters for the next decade.