NFL rumors: New York Jets predicted to take one of 2 positions in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft by insider

The New York Jets seemingly took themselves out of the quarterback market in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by signing Justin Fields. With the Jets starting quarterback on the roster, plenty of NFL rumors have circulated regarding what the team will do in Round 1 to help Fields.

New York has kept its options open with the seventh overall pick. Slotted behind multiple teams that will be targeting positions that are already covered on the Jets roster, there’s a much higher chance of a premium talent at a position of need falling to their pick.

In fact, New York might not even be drafting a quarterback in the early rounds, with other more pressing needs prioritized with the top selections. As for the club’s first-round pick, it might come down to two positions.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated backed up reports that the Jets are highly unlikely to use their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback. Instead, he believes New York either snags Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren or the top right tackle available.

“I don’t know whether the Jets gave Fields a promise on that. But factoring in that piece of the puzzle, with the work they’ve done (or have been a little light on) this spring, I think a right tackle or Penn State TE Tyler Warren is more likely at seven.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on what the New York Jets will do in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

If New York is taking a right tackle in Round 1, the likely bet is Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou. A second-team All-SEC selection this past year, the 21-year-old played 1,657 snaps over the last two seasons at right tackle. In 2024, he was rated as one of the best offensive tackles in college football

Tyler Warren stats (ESPN): 104 receptions, 1,233 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns

Warren, a 6-foot-6 tight end, is regarded by many as one of the top offensive weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s not a traditional tight end, with a great offensive coordinator likely to use him more like a Deebo Samuel than a Travis Kelce. However, he’s outstanding with the football in his hands and would be a dynamic weapon for Fields in this new-look Jets’ offense.