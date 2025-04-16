2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections in April, projected trades in the first round

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The early days of NFL free agency are over, and several teams have changed their draft approach after addressing key needs. Some teams who appeared nearly certain to address specific positions can now consider other options, which means it’s time for another 2025 NFL mock draft.

Now that all 32 NFL fan bases are more interested in which players can help them in the 2025 NFL Draft, we project who each team will select with their first-round draft pick on April 24, including trades.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

After finishing with the NFL’s worst record, the Tennessee Titans need to hit a home run with this pick. Cam Ward’s big arm and mobility give him superstar potential. Now it’s up to Brian Callahan to help him reach it.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

After making the mistake to trade for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns luck into selecting the best overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft. Travis Hunter will play both sides of the ball in Cleveland, with the potential to be both their best receiver and cornerback.

3. New York Giants: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The New York Giants could take Abdul Carter, who might be the better overall player, but there aren’t many flaws to Mason Graham’s game either. Plus, we’re drooling over a front seven that features Dexter Lawrence and Mason Graham pushing the pocket while Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux rush around the edge.

4. New England Patriots: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With an urgent need to build a better all-around roster around Drake Maye, the New England Patriots select the best player available, despite needing a better offensive line. The Patriots can double back and trade up for an offensive lineman later, but they won’t find someone like Carter again.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Most mocks have the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Graham, but what if the Michigan DT isn’t available? 2024 second-round pick Brenton Strange appears ready to take over at tight end, but Tyler Warren has All-Pro potential and that’s hard to overlook.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Simply put, the Las Vegas Raiders continue their theme of the offseason by trying to do anything they can to increase their win output. Ashton Jeanty represents a significant upgrade in the backfield, giving the Raiders a true home run threat that can score any time he touches the ball.

7 New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New York Jets need to upgrade the offensive line after moving forward with Justin Fields as their quarterback. Plus, it’s not like their rushing attack was elite last year either. Armand Membou can step in as their starting right tackle from Day One.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Landing in a bit of no man’s land, the Carolina Panthers get a versatile defender for their defense. Jalon Walker has the ceiling of an elite pass-rusher and the ability to take a few snaps at linebacker too. Either way, he’s an upgrade for the NFL’s worst defense from 2024.

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With Derek Carr’s future in New Orleans uncertain, the Saints land their next franchise quarterback by getting Shedeur Sanders, who should be able to thrive in a domed environment under Kellen Moore.

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Yes, even after addressing the offensive line by trading for two new starting guards and signing the best free agent center available, the Chicago Bears could still use another lineman. Will Campbell could push Teven Jenkins on the left or become a long-term solution at guard.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

After losing three defensive linemen in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers need a few reinforcements. Mykel Williams can help them as a player who can fill multiple spots along the line, providing a bit more pass-rush juice off the edge opposite Nick Bosa.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Tetairoa McMillan may be the higher-ranked receiver prospect on some draft boards, but the speedster Matthew Golden has a higher upside. Golden’s athleticism gives him WR1 potential, but the Cowboys just need him to complement CeeDee Lamb well.

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

With Jalen Ramsey on the trade block, the Miami Dolphins will need a new CB1 this offseason. The Dolphins had a need for more capable cornerbacks, even without trading Ramsey, but this is a defense that has holes at every level.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Kelvin Banks JR, OL, Texas

After losing two starting interior linemen to free agency, the Indianapolis Colts must add some reinforcements to the trenches to help Anthony Richardson and/or Daniel Jones thrive. Getting Kelvin Banks, who will likely slide to guard in Indianapolis, could help boost the rushing attack too, helping Jonathan Taylor return to elite form.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

With needs at every level of the defense, the best way to upgrade the entire unit is by creating pressure and Mike Green is certainly capable after leading the nation in sacks a year ago. Boasting double-digit sack potential in the NFL, Green could develop into an All-Pro.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple holes along their offensive line, and Grey Zabel is capable of filling any one of them. That makes him a great value pick here at 16, as the Cardinals’ offensive line is sure to improve, no matter where he plays.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Trey Hendrickson’s future with the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain, which furthers their need for another pass-rusher. James Pearce Jr has one of the highest ceilings among edge rushers in the draft class, thanks to his 4.47 speed in the 40 yard dash.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Odds are the 6-foot-4 Tetairoa McMillan won’t slip down to 18, but if he does, the Seattle Seahawks would have to give him strong consideration to make sure Sam Darnold has more than enough weapons at his disposal.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Lavonte David is already 35 and his play is slipping. Yet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could add a protege to play next to the former All-Pro Super Bowl champion, hoping the vet can help the rook make an earlier impact by learning a few handy tricks.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos have been linked to several playmaking receivers this offseason, but they’ve yet to make a move. That ends by selecting Emeka Egbuka, who’s been projected as a first-round pick for several years now. Coach Sean Payton will love Egbuka, who’s a complete receiver.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

We know Mike Tomlin is enamored with playmaking safeties who have a nose for the football, which will likely draw him in to Malaki Starks too. A down season allows the elite talent to fall right into the Steelers’ laps at 21.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Los Angeles Chargers had the NFL’s best defense last season, but they lost several players to free agency. Now it’s time to find long-term fixes and getting a pass-rushing menace like Walter Nolen in the trenches after losing Joey Bosa feels like a wise move.

23. Green Bay Packers: Luther Burden III, Missouri

Christian Watson’s ACL recovery will keep him out for several weeks to start the season, which means Jordan Love could be a bit light on playmakers. Adding a complete receiver like Luther Burden, who can run any route on the tree, could be the solution Matt LaFleur is seeking to help his offense take the next step in 2025.

24. *Kansas City Chiefs (trade with Minnesota Vikings): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Chiefs trade No. 31, 95, 133, and 251 to Vikings for No. 24 and 187

Knowing the Houston Texans have a long-term need for a new franchise left tackle, the Kansas City Chiefs take advantage of a Minnesota Vikings team who’s itching to trade down and add more draft capital since they have just four selections in all seven rounds. Josh Simmons, had he not been injured in his final season at Ohio State, might have been the first left tackle off the board, yet the Chiefs a steal here.

25. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

With the top left tackles off the board, the Texans pivot their attention to building one of the best defensive fronts in football, adding the powerful Kenneth Grant to their interior. He’ll help upgrade the run defense but his strength could lead to some surprising sack production too.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Tabbed as one of the best cornerback prospects not named Travis Hunter, Jahdae Barron displayed his versatility by playing multiple spots in the Longhorns’ secondary. Now he’ll join a Los Angeles Rams defense that doesn’t have a No. 1 cornerback.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

While they’ve taken several swings at the position in recent years, the Baltimore Ravens are still looking to build a potent pass-rush that can get home with consistency. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a bit on the small side, but he’s also a quick and bendy edge rusher that has no trouble blowing up plays.

28. Detroit Lions: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart generated a lot of pre-draft hype thanks to one of the most impressive athletic showings at the NFL Combine. Unfortunately having just 1.5 sacks last season still leaves some evaluators with questions, yet the Detroit Lions should be eager to get their hands on the pass-rusher with star potential.

29. Washington Commanders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Washington Commanders’ rushing attack got exposed late last season, so now it’s time to inject some new juice into the backfield. Omarion Hampton seems like an ideal fit as a bigger back who can still make a difference catching passes out of the backfield.

30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

After clocking the quickest 40 yard dash time at the NFL Combine, Maxwell Hairston’s stock is on the rise. The Buffalo Bills could use another playmaker in the secondary and Hairston has the athleticism to stick with the best receivers in the game.

31. *Minnesota Vikings (trade with Kansas City Chiefs): Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Vikings trade No. 24 and 17 to Chiefs for 31, 95, 133 and 251

The Vikings accomplish their dream of adding to their NFL-worst draft capital and still end up adding a new starting left guard in the process. Tyler Booker doesn’t have many question marks, he’s just a bit limited when it comes to athleticism, but he should be able to hold up well at the point of attack.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Dallas Goedert trade rumors have run rampant this offseason but even if the Philadelphia Eagles don’t move on from their starting tight end, if a talent like Colston Loveland slips, he should be the pick for the always forward-thinking Howie Roseman.

