2025 NFL Draft’s first round could feature surprise quarterback selection

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24, and one question on the minds of many is how many quarterbacks will be selected in the first 32 picks?

Surely, Cam Ward is one, as he’s expected to be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. Where Shedeur Sanders lands is anyone’s guess, but with how many teams still need quarterbacks with upside, he seems like a good bet to become a first-round pick too.

Anyone else? After all, there will be three quarterbacks attending the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe join the green room. Yet, now there’s another prospect who could land on Day One.

NFL coach believes Tyler Shough is 2025 NFL Draft’s best QB prospect

Another quarterback who’s generating hype, especially as of late, is Louisville’s Tyler Shough.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, Shough’s draft stock is soaring, so much that he could sneak into the first round.

“Tyler Shough is a player in this draft, his stock is rising. He is a name that I am hearing in league circles way more now than I was just three weeks ago in terms of a QB that could be taken in the first round. I had a head coach in the NFL, a current one, tell me he thinks that Shough is the best quarterback in this class, and I even said ‘better than Cam Ward?’ He said ‘better.’ Russini on Tyler Shough

If there really is an NFL head coach out there who believes Shough is the best quarterback in the draft, he very well could sneak into the first round.

Despite having ideal NFL size at 6-foot-5, Shough will already turn 26 in September. However, he did show off his impressive athletic ability at the NFL Combine, clocking a 4.63-second 40-yard dash.

Yet, it’s his work as a passer, where Shough had a career-best 23 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, that will get him selected in the first three rounds later this month.

