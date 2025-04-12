NFL head coach reveals surprise pick for 2025 NFL Draft’s top quarterback — not Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders

The quarterback class in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft has generated little enthusiasm among NFL evaluators and analysts.

While Cam Ward appears locked in as the likely No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, what happens after that remains highly unpredictable.

Many insiders wouldn’t be surprised if Shedeur Sanders, ranked as the second-best quarterback prospect, slides down draft boards. Analysts have consistently questioned whether his game will translate effectively to the NFL level.

Ward and Sanders are expected to be the only surefire signal-callers selected in the first round, with prospects like Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Quinn Ewers projected as Day 2 selections.

But a different perspective is emerging from NFL coaching circles about who might ultimately become the class’s best quarterback. Is it Ward, Sanders, or someone else entirely?

NFL coach shares surprising NFL Draft QB take with insider

The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed that an NFL head coach told her he believes Shough, a seven-year college quarterback who finished his career at Louisville, will emerge as the best QB from the 2025 draft class.

Recently I spoke with an NFL head coach who believes Shough will become the best QB in this class.



Shough was with the Saints today. https://t.co/DoxySYtkUi — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 11, 2025

Despite being a 26-year-old rookie, Shough has steadily climbed draft boards in recent weeks, impressing teams with his maturity and skill set.

“Shough looks like he can be an average to above-average quarterback, which some teams like the Browns could use immediately,” writes The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen. “He reminds me a lot of Derek Carr. They both are smart quarterbacks with similarly quick releases, above-average arm talent and inconsistent play under pressure.”

Shough, projected as a Day 2 selection but potentially sneaking into the first round, has already met or scheduled meetings with several quarterback-needy teams, including:

Cleveland Browns (hold second and 33rd overall picks)

New York Giants (hold third and 34th overall picks)

Las Vegas Raiders (hold sixth and 37th overall picks)

New York Jets (hold seventh and 42nd overall picks)

Indianapolis Colts (hold 14th and 45th overall picks)

Seattle Seahawks (hold 18th and 50th overall picks)

Pittsburgh Steelers (holds 21st overall pick)

Shough’s college career includes stops at Oregon and Texas Tech before his final season with Louisville. His path hasn’t been smooth – he suffered significant injuries in three consecutive seasons with the Red Raiders, including a broken collarbone in both 2021 and 2022, followed by a broken fibula in 2023.

In 2024, Shough finally stayed healthy, playing 12 games for Louisville while throwing for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He completed 62.7% of his passes during his lone season with the Cardinals.

NFL teams appear increasingly intrigued by his combination of experience, arm talent, and football intelligence. Shough might ultimately surprise draft observers by following a similar path to last year’s quarterback class, where Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix exceeded pre-draft expectations and projections.