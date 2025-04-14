NFL insider speculates on Tennessee Titans already cutting high-priced addition

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans did their best in Brian Callahan’s first season as head coach, but they finished with the NFL’s worst record, earning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the Titans are back at the drawing board, trying to identify impact players who can make a difference in the win column.

We’ve seen Tennessee add multiple high-profile players across the past two offseasons, which has included doling out large contracts to players like cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and left tackle Dan Moore. Yet, the Titans may already be feeling compelled to move on from one of their high-priced acquisitions.

L’Jarius Sneed’s legal trouble could place his Tennessee Titans roster spot in danger

Last offseason, the Tennessee Titans won the L’Jarius Sneed trade sweepstakes, sending a third-round pick plus a seventh-round selection to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback.

They then proceeded to sign Sneed to a four-year contract extension worth $76 million, yet he only ended up playing five games due to injury. Now that Sneed is facing potential charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a December car dealership shooting incident, there are already doubts about Sneed playing a second season in Tennessee.

In fact, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer is speculating on the chance that the Titans cut Sneed from the roster. If so, he believes a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs could be in the works.

“How the Tennessee Titans handle L’Jarius Sneed, as he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over a December shooting at a Texas car dealership, will be interesting, since new GM Mike Borgonzi was actually part of trading him away from the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago. Kansas City, for the record, really liked him, but was nervous about his balky knee. I bet they’d bring him back if the Titans end up cutting him.” SI’s Albert Breer on Tennessee Titans adding L’Jarius Sneed

Even if he didn’t get to make a big impact in 2024, the Titans still have a strong need for high-end cornerbacks. Is it already time for Sneed to depart Tennessee? If so, at least one NFL insider doesn’t think it will be long before he lands back on his feet with a contender.

