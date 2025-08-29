While it may be early in the season, we’re already looking ahead to the next Lombardi Trophy winner. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the Feb. 8, 2026 matchup.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl? According to the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings, a $100 bet on the team with the best Super Bowl odds, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, at +600 odds, would pay out a $500 profit if they win Super Bowl LX.

2025 Super Bowl odds

Looking for Super Bowl odds for 2026? Here’s how all teams stand right now.

While picking the Lombardi Trophy can be difficult, it’s still a fun activity. From a betting perspective, sometimes picking a long shot can be a wise move. As you can see below, not all of them offer the same betting odds.

2026 Super Bowl odds – Odds for Super Bowl 60

Team Super Bowl LX odds Buffalo Bills +600 Baltimore Ravens +600 Philadelphia Eagles +700 Kansas City Chiefs +850 Green Bay Packers +1200 Detroit Lions +1400 Washington Commanders +1900 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Los Angeles Rams +2200 Denver Broncos +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +2500 Minnesota Vikings +2800 Pittsburgh Steelers +3500 Houston Texans +4000 Chicago Bears +5000 Arizona Cardinals +5000 Seattle Seahawks +6000 New England Patriots +6000 Dallas Cowboys +7000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 Miami Dolphins +12000 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Las Vegas Raiders +15000 Carolina Panthers +15000 New York Giants +15000 Tennessee Titans +20000 New York Jets +25000 Cleveland Browns +40000 New Orleans Saints +50000 Odds for Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl picks – Playing a favorite: Buffalo Bills (+600)

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We wouldn’t quite classify them as favorites, but the Buffalo Bills have just as strong of a chance as any to win a Lombardi Trophy next season. With reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen returning and back in top form, imagine how sweet it would be if the Bills could win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Super Bowl Odds – Picking an underdog: Cincinnati Bengals (+2500)

Armed with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals have a roster built with elite talent. If the new-look defense clicks, watch out for the Bengals to take another big leap in 2025.

Betting on a deep sleeper: Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500)

Armed with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers leading the way, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the potential for a big year. Of course, if the 41-year-old Rodgers shows his age, the Steelers may not be headed anywhere. However, if he still has some magic left, when combined with Mike Tomlin’s defense, this Steelers team has a lot of upside.

Pick to avoid: New Orleans Saints (+50000)

With a QB stable of Spencer Rattler and rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, you’d have to be a glutton for punishment to make the New Orleans Saints your Super Bowl pick this year. This offense won’t be able to find the consistency necessary to win the NFC South, let alone compete for even a Wild Card spot. Instead, they’ll be locking in a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

