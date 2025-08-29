While it may be early in the season, we’re already looking ahead to the next Lombardi Trophy winner. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the Feb. 8, 2026 matchup.
Who is favored to win the Super Bowl? According to the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings, a $100 bet on the team with the best Super Bowl odds, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, at +600 odds, would pay out a $500 profit if they win Super Bowl LX.
Related: NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
2025 Super Bowl odds
Looking for Super Bowl odds for 2026? Here’s how all teams stand right now.
While picking the Lombardi Trophy can be difficult, it’s still a fun activity. From a betting perspective, sometimes picking a long shot can be a wise move. As you can see below, not all of them offer the same betting odds.
2026 Super Bowl odds – Odds for Super Bowl 60
|Team
|Super Bowl LX odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+600
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+700
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+850
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Detroit Lions
|+1400
|Washington Commanders
|+1900
|San Francisco 49ers
|+2000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+2200
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2500
|Minnesota Vikings
|+2800
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+3500
|Houston Texans
|+4000
|Chicago Bears
|+5000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+5000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6000
|New England Patriots
|+6000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+7000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+8000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Miami Dolphins
|+12000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+15000
|Carolina Panthers
|+15000
|New York Giants
|+15000
|Tennessee Titans
|+20000
|New York Jets
|+25000
|Cleveland Browns
|+40000
|New Orleans Saints
|+50000
Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings: Updated for 32 teams
Super Bowl picks – Playing a favorite: Buffalo Bills (+600)
We wouldn’t quite classify them as favorites, but the Buffalo Bills have just as strong of a chance as any to win a Lombardi Trophy next season. With reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen returning and back in top form, imagine how sweet it would be if the Bills could win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Related: Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs today
Super Bowl Odds – Picking an underdog: Cincinnati Bengals (+2500)
Armed with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals have a roster built with elite talent. If the new-look defense clicks, watch out for the Bengals to take another big leap in 2025.
Related: 2024 NFL Draft redo: Redrafting the first round
Betting on a deep sleeper: Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500)
Armed with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers leading the way, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the potential for a big year. Of course, if the 41-year-old Rodgers shows his age, the Steelers may not be headed anywhere. However, if he still has some magic left, when combined with Mike Tomlin’s defense, this Steelers team has a lot of upside.
Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections
Pick to avoid: New Orleans Saints (+50000)
With a QB stable of Spencer Rattler and rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, you’d have to be a glutton for punishment to make the New Orleans Saints your Super Bowl pick this year. This offense won’t be able to find the consistency necessary to win the NFC South, let alone compete for even a Wild Card spot. Instead, they’ll be locking in a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Related: 2025 NFL power rankings
More About:NFL