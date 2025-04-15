New rumors suggests top player in NFL Draft could suprisingly fall to New England Patriots at No. 4

A new NFL Draft rumor suggests that the player once projected to go No. 1 overall could potentially fall into the New England Patriots’ laps at No. 4.

Next week, the Patriots have a great opportunity with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Well, that is, it would be in most years. However, April’s event has been projected to be different than most. The main reason is a weak quarterback class.

The Patriots believe they could have a potential franchise QB in Drake Maye. So, they have the luxury of taking the best available player in Round 1. Most times, that would mean certain special talents should still be on the board when they pick at four. Especially with the three teams in front of them — the Titans, Giants, and Browns — all needing a young QB.

Yet, the prevailing belief has been that the Browns and Giants could instead pick the top players available. Which likely would be either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. Taking both off the board before the Patriots. However, new rumors suggest one of those elite defensive players could still be available when New England is on the clock next week.

Abdul Carter could fall to the New England Patriots at No. 4

There is a real chance Abdul Carter falls to the #Patriots, per @McShay13.



“The agent doesn't let Abdul Carter travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts if he [doesn’t] think there's a chance…



I’m told it’s either Abdul if he falls to 4 or it’s Will Campbell.”



(🎥 The McShay Show) pic.twitter.com/OHRWaPRGa1 — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) April 15, 2025

It was reported this week that the Giants had a private visit with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Adding fuel to rumors, they might pass on taking his teammate Travis Hunter with the third overall pick. Furthermore, the Patriots met with Carter on Monday.

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay believes the Carter meeting is a clear sign that there is a very real chance the outstanding Penn State pass rusher could fall into the Patriots’ laps next week.

“Ten days out from the draft, all of a sudden Abdul Carter; the agent doesn’t let Abdul Carter travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts if he thinks there isn’t a chance [he gets drafted by New England],” McShay said. “The agents get the same information I’m getting, that NFL teams are getting, that Shedeur could be in play at three.

“I am told it is either Abdul if he falls to four or it’s Will Campbell. Not all information is accurate, but it’s coming from pretty good sources.”

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, many draft analysts believe Carter is the best overall player in this year’s class. And there have been many rumors suggesting the Titans and Browns seriously considered taking him at No.s 1 and 2, respectively.

More New England Patriots rumors and news: