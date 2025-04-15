5 Jalen Ramsey trade landing spots after agreeing to part ways with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back on the trade block for the third time in his career. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the All-Pro defensive back and Miami are “mutually set” to explore trade options ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ramsey, age 30, is still a high-end starter, even with his last Pro Bowl selection coming in 2023. The three-time All-Pro selection also remains one of the highest-paid NFL players in 2025 at his position. He has already twice been traded in his career, meaning he could join a very short list of players ever traded thrice.

In examining potential trade landing spots for Ramsey, we’ll factor in the salary-cap situations for potential suitors and the likelihood of specific teams pursuing an aging cornerback on the wrong side of 30.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders needed help at cornerback even before releasing Jack Jones. In an offseason that has seen Pete Carroll and Tom Brady bring in quarterback Geno Smith and running back Raheem Mostert, it’s evident Las Vegas wants to compete in 2025. Just as important, per OverTheCap.com, the Raiders currently have $34.394 million in effective cap space. Ramsey would immediately step in as the team’s No. 1 cornerback and the acquisition would mean the Raiders don’t have to reach for Will Johnson with the sixth overall pick. Plus, with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins on the defensive line, adding Ramsey to the secondary would give the Raiders a legitimate chance of competing for a playoff spot in 2025.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

Los Angeles Rams

Ramsey thrived with the Los Angeles Rams (2019-2022), winning a Super Bowl and earning a pair of first-team All-Pro selections. The club dealt him during its retooling of the roster, but a few seasons later, the Rams are back in contention. While Los Angeles has one of the best defensive lines in the NFC, it is severely undermanned at cornerback. Ramsey would fix the biggest hole on the Rams’ defense, giving them a high-end starter who can be deployed like he was before in Los Angeles.

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $$16.661 million cap hit in 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their pass rush this offseason with the signing of Haason Reddick, but there remains a glaring hole at cornerback. Jason Licht could certainly address the position early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but rookie cornerbacks tend to be very up-and-down in their first season. Ramsey would be an excellent fit in the Buccaneers’ defense, providing defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles with a versatile cornerback. Tampa Bay also has the cap space – $28.7 million- and the draft picks to pull off a deal. Plus, Ramsey gets to play for a contender and stay in Florida.

Jalen Ramsey career stats (ESPN): 108 pass deflections,24 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 3 sacks

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the third season of the Jonathan Gannon-Monti Ossenfort era. After doubling their win total from year to year, 2025 should be when they emerge as playoff contenders. They certainly have the pieces offensively to do that and Gannon has proven he can maximize the defensive talent he has, but more quality starters are necessary. Arizona is short on draft picks in 2025, but it has cap space ($27.9 million) and an obvious hole at the No. 1 corner spot. Ramsey would fill that void and if Kyler Murray plays well, this roster would be good enough to compete for the NFC West title. Plus, Arizona can trade down from the 15th overall pick to gain more draft capital.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defense suffered some massive offseason departures at every level of the unit. With so many starting spots to address, only a few can reasonably be addressed early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Trading for Ramsy plugs a hole at cornerback, allowing the 49ers’ front office to focus its top picks on the defensive line. San Francisco also doesn’t have to view this as a long-term commitment, with the Brock Purdy contract extension looming. The 49ers could designate Ramsey as a post-June 1 release in 2026, creating $18.288 million of cap space with just a $6.745 million dead cap next year.

