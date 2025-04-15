NFL insider reveals Cincinnati Bengals’ stance on Trey Hendrickson trade, offers being made

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the offseason facing questions about the futures of Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson with the franchise. While Chase and Higgins signed long-term deals, Hendrickson is the subject of NFL rumors about a potential trade ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hendrickson, age 30, is coming off a career-best season. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher earned first-team All-Pro honors and led the NFL in sacks. Despite racking up 57 sacks in 65 career games with Cincinnati, the two sides haven’t agreed to a contract extension and his future with the organization remains uncertain.

Trey Hendrickson stats: 54 pressures, 36 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

According to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, multiple teams have inquired with the Bengals’ front office about a trade for Hendrickson and made offers ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, those offers have all been rejected and they remain adamant about their asking price being met.

Trey Hendrickson contract (Spotrac): $18.666 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Cincinnati’s rejection of the offers isn’t surprising, given what teams have put on the table. La Canfora reported that clubs are only offering mid-round picks for Henderson, citing the need to sign him to a long-term deal as the reason why more can’t be provided in return.

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ front office remains locked in on its demand of receiving a first-round pick back in exchange for Hendrickson. It’s an asking price that has been ripped by league executives, with rival clubs viewing it as a ridiculous demand by Cincinnati.

From the Bengals’ perspective, they still have their All-Pro edge rusher under contract for another year. Even amid the NFL rumors that Hendrickson could sit out multiple games or even the entire regular season, Cincinnati believes he’ll eventually cave and play out the final year of his deal.

For now, Hendrickson is stuck on the Bengals roster and a contract extension isn’t on the horizon. It looks increasingly likely that he won’t be receiving a new deal and the odds of him being traded would plummet even further if is isn’t moved after the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.