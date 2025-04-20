2 round 2025 NFL mock draft: Cowboys move up, Saints trade down twice in 2025 NFL Draft

It’s officially the week of the 2025 NFL Draft with tens of thousands of fans and representatives for all 32 teams showing up in Green Bay for the annual NFL Draft. There have been plenty of NFL rumors along with risers and fallers shaking up our 2025 NFL mock draft each week. Now it’s time for our penultimate mock.

Once again, we’re delivering a two-round 2025 NFL Draft mock with a few trades. We haven’t seen any first-round picks traded so far, but that will change on draft night. While predicting trades is nearly impossible, our 2025 NFL mock draft takes a look at how things could unfold.

Related: NFL trade candidates who could be moved during 2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL mock draft: Round 1 predictions with trades

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cam Ward is the Tennessee Titans quarterback already. The first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been known for over a month now. He’s not walking into a perfect situation, with the Titans’ offensive line and receiving corps still a work in progress, but Tennessee needs a potential franchise savior. Ward offers the physical tools to become that player, legitimately the only quarterback prospect with a top-10 ceiling in this class. There’ll be growing pains and Tennessee still runs the risk of being a bottom-five team in 2025, but the Titans have to take a chance on Ward’s immense talent.

Related: Tennessee Titans might cut high-priced addition

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When you compare an NFL player to Shohei Ohtani, you have to draft them. Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Barry called Travis Hunter the NFL’s Ohtani and the franchise has signaled it will let him be a two-way player. Hunter is a once-in-a-lifetime prospect, with athleticism and a work ethic that is nearly unprecedented. Whether he becomes an All-Pro cornerback, a high-end wide receiver or an effective starter at both positions, Cleveland gets the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Related: How the Cleveland Browns might use Travis Hunter

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While edge rusher isn’t the most glaring of needs for the New York Giants, they are in no position to pass on a talent like Abdul Carter. Even with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux at edge rusher, New York will find a way to maximize Carter. He’s the best pass-rushing prospect to enter the league since Will Anderson Jr. and adding him to a Giants defensive line featuring Burns, Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence creates the kind of front that will create havoc for years to come.

Related: New York Giants linked to new surprise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A meaningless Week 18 victory is the reason why the New England Patriots miss out on a 2025 NFL Draft class that has two elite defensive talents. Instead, holding the fourth overall pick, they have to settle for Will Campbell. It’s still a great consolation prize. Even if Campbell can’t stick at left tackle due to his short wingspan, New England could be adding a perennial Pro Bowl guard to its interior to protect Drake Maye.

Related: New England Patriots rookie ‘didn’t know how to be a professional’ in 2024

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Behind Ward to Tennessee, Mason Graham to the Jacksonville Jaguars is the most ‘chalk’ pick in every 2025 NFL mock draft. There simply isn’t a cornerback worth the fifth overall pick and the Jaguars’ running back tandem suggests Ashton Jeanty won’t be the guy here. So, Jacksonville takes one of the ‘safest’ prospects in the class. Graham has a Pro Bowl ceiling with a floor of being a high-end starter on the defensive interior.

Related: Jacksonvlle Jaguars news, rumors

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to take the best player available. While the running back position has lost some of its luster in recent years, Ashton Jeanty offers All-Pro talent. The Raiders offense already added quarterback Geno Smith for stability this offseason and Jeanty is the perfect centerpiece to plug in. He is going to thrive as the featured back in Chip Kelly’s system, earning his first Pro Bowl selection as a rookie and potentially helping Las Vegas compete for a wild card spot in the AFC.

Related: Tom Brady’s long-term QB strategy with the Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New York Jets will give Justin Fields every chance to succeed as the starting quarterback and that means creating a positive environment for him to play in. Tyler Warren drew some consideration here, but adding a potential high-end starter at right tackle is even more valuable. New York will head into the future with Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou as their bookend tackles, the foundation of a strong offensive line that can lead this team to sustained success.

Related: New York Jets predicted to take one of these two positions in Round 1

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have needs across the board defensively and Jalon Walker can be a jack-of-all-trades. He’s not an elite athlete, but the Georgia Bulldogs linebacker is an excellent blitzer who can more than hold his own as a run defender and a drop linebacker in coverage. Under the tutelage of Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Walker has the chance to reach his ceiling as a Pro Bowl off-ball linebacker.

Related: Carolina Panthers ‘open’ to big move in 2025 NFL Draft

9. Dallas Cowboys*: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TRADE: Dallas Cowboys trade 12th and 76th overall picks to the New Orleans Saints for the 9th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

It’s a win-win scenario for the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints in our 2025 NFL mock draft. Dallas moves up for its 1B receiver, with the 6-foot-4 Tetairoa McMillan providing the ideal complementary pass-catcher to CeeDee Lamb. It also creates a pass-catching trio of Lamb, McMillan and Jake Ferguson that can help the Cowboys offense be a top-10 unit again. Plus, Dallas keeps its second-round pick to take a top running back on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Related: Dallas Cowboys taking hard look at top RB prospect

10. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This will certainly feel like a reach to some, but Omarion Hampton is a legitimate top-15 talent even at the running back position. He offers the physicality and ability to run through contact that will give Ben Johnson some reminders of David Montgomery. On top of that, Hampton is an excellent three-down back who can make some plays out of the backfield and be trusted in pass protection. With the revamped Bears’ offensive line, Hampton could even challenge Jeanty for Offensive Rookie of the Year with the help of Johnson’s scheme.

Related: Chicago Bears ‘love’ this top draft prospect

11. San Francisco 49ers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The San Francisco 49ers need all of the help they can get on the defensive line and Shemar Stewart offers the highest upside among edge rushers. Stewart’s lack of sack production in college – 4.5 sacks in 37 games – is alarming, but you can’t teach the length and athleticism he brings to the table. Give 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh some time to work with Stewart and we could be looking at a double-digit sack player who, years from now, it’ll be argued he should’ve been a top-five pick.

Related: Potential cost of Brock Purdy extension for San Francisco 49ers

12. Cincinnati Bengals*: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

TRADE: Cincinnati Bengals trade 17th and 2026 3rdto the New Orleans Saints for the 12th overall pick (via DAL) in the 2025 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints move down again, racking up some third-round picks with the idea of being the second team to take a quarterback in Round 1. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals jump up a few spots ahead of the run on edge defenders to snag the best pure pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mike Green doesn’t have elite traits and he doesn’t offer a ton as a run defender, but he can be a force off the edge in 2025 opposite of Trey Hendrickson and would eventually take over for Hendrickson as Cincinnati’s pass-rush ace.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals stance on Trey Hendrickson trade before 2025 NFL Draft

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

While the offensive line is a bigger need for the Miami Dolphins, they couldn’t pass on the value here with Will Johnson. Following Jalen Ramsey’s trade request, corner becomes an even bigger need and Johnson is the best cornerback in he 2025 NFL Draft outside of Travis Hunter. While Johnson doesn’t have elite speed, he does make up for it with size, length, ball skills and football IQ. Johnson would become the new CB1 in Miami.

Related: Jalen Ramsey trade landing spots

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Indianapolis Colts seem destined to take a tight end in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s only a question of which one. Tyler Warren isn’t as much of a prototypical tight end as Colston Loveland, but he is more dangerous with the football in his hands. This is all about adding more playmakers in Shane Steichen’s offense and Warren is precisely that. Plus, Steichen is the type of architect who knows how to use Warren.

Related: NFL coach raves about Daniel Jones’ fit with Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku just feels right for the Atlanta Falcons. They could certainly roll the dice on someone like Mykel Williams, but Ezeiruaku already has pro-ready moves that can make him effective at the next level. Atlanta also doesn’t have enough talent at edge rusher to take a chance on a project player. Ezeiruaku is the best fit and he would make a significant impact for the Falcons’ pass rush in 2025 and beyond.

Related: Why the Atlanta Falcons haven’t made a Kirk Cousins trade yet

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of flexibility at the 16th overall pick, with trading down also an option. However, we think Jonathan Gannon will want arguably a top-12 talent added to his defense. Jahdae Barron probably can’t be an outside corner at the next level, but he can be great as a nickel and there’s some safety versatility. What matters is that Barron gives Arizona another playmaker in the secondary.

Related: Analysts name 3 teams most likely to trade down in 2025 NFL Draft

17. New Orleans Saints*: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

After trading down twice in our 2025 NFL mock draft, the New Orleans Saints finally take their quarterback of the present and future. Jaxson Dart isn’t a pro-ready starter and that makes this selection even riskier in light of the Derek Carr injury. However, he offers better physical tools than Shedeur Sanders and there has been enough buzz to believe he’s the preferred option for Kellen Moore. Trading down twice also helps justify the Saints using the 17th overall pick on a quarterback prospect who probably is more of a second-round talent.

Related: New Orleans Saints insider reveals which round team might take QB

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, iOL, North Dakota State

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t come away with one of the top guards in NFL free agency, so they can’t afford to be choosy now. There’s still debate regarding whether or not Grey Zabel is a guard or center at the next level, but it doesn’t really matter for Seattle. Zabel would be a strong plug-and-play starter for the Seahawks offensive line. There’s also enough smoke out of Seattle to suggest Zabel is who the organization wants.



Related: Seattle Seahawks likely targeting this prospect in first round of NFL Draft

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

If not for shoulder surgery after the combine, Jihaad Campbell is probably a top-15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s a blessing that he falls for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker is an immediate need and it is an even more glaring weakness whenever Lavonte David retires. Campbell’s athleticism and instincts are outstanding, especially if paired with a veteran like David. While Campbell isn’t quite on the level of a linebacker prospect as Roquan Smith was, there’s a path for him to develop into a similar caliber of player.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025

20. Denver Broncos: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

With Omarion Hampton off the board, the Denver Broncos pivot to another offensive weapon. Matthew Golden is an ideal WR2 in this Broncos’ offense, providing a three-level receiving threat with plenty of YAC ability. Working opposite of Courtland Sutton, this new receiver tandem could help Bo Nix take that next step for Denver to become a Super Bowl contender next season.

Related: Denver Broncos, Sean Payton focused on specific position early in 2025 NFL Draft

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Aaron Rodgers is going to take his sweet time before making a decision, which forces the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hand in the 2025 NFL Draft. We know the Steelers coaching staff is high on Shedeur Sanders and this is a situation he could walk into as the Week 1 starter. That’s a better outcome than rolling with Mason Rudolph and the dream scenario would be Sanders sitting behind Rodgers for a year before taking over in 2026.

Related: Insider reveals Pittsburgh Steelers’ grade on Jaxson Dart, level of interest in Shedeur Sanders

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Los Angeles Chargers fans might prefer a top pass-catcher, but this organization seems to prioritize the trenches. Kenneth Grant is the best defensive tackle on the board and Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter knows how to use him. Grant is going to be an immediate space eater on the interior thanks to his size, but it’s his athleticism that can make him an underrated interior pass rusher.

Related: Love the Chargers? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

23. Green Bay Packers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Mykel Williams feels perfect for the Green Bay Packers. He wasn’t particularly productive in college, in part because of an ankle injury that bothered him in 2024. However, the 6-foot-5 edge rusher offers the length and explosiveness that Green Baty historically loves. He’s an ideal 4-3 defensive end whose upside rivals some of the top-10 picks. Durability is a question, however, and he needs time to develop.

Related: Latest on Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander trade talks

24. Minnesota Vikings: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best rosters in the NFL, providing the front office with the luxury of drafting whichever defensive player Brian Flores prefers. There’s a bit of a need at cornerback and Trey Amos, at 6-foot-1, delivers prototypical length with great ball skills and a willingness to play physical. He’ll make some mistakes in his rookie season, but Amos is the kind of corner Flores can maximize, especially long-term.

Related: Love the Minnesota Vikings? Check Out MinnesotaSportsFan.com

25. Houston Texans: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Ignoring the Houston Texans offense in Round 1 might seem outrageous, but there is a need at defensive tackle. Walter Nolen’s upside also justifies this pick. At his best, Nolen’s splash plays rival top-five pick Mason Graham and he does have the pedigree as a former five-star recruit. The key for Houston will be turning that potential into production, which becomes a lot easier on a defensive line with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr in Demeco Ryans’ system.

Related: Houston Texans linked to first-round lock in 2025 NFL Draft

26. Los Angeles Rams: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Rams were linked heavily to Brock Bowers ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft but couldn’t pull off the trade-up to get him. While Colston Loveland isn’t quite on that level as a prospect, this would be thievery by the Rams. Loveland is a better blocker than Tyler Warren, but his true standout abilities come as a receiving threat with great size, athleticism and solid route running. Putting him in a Rams offense with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams could give Los Angeles a top-five passing game in 2025.

Related: Expert names best QB fit fot Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Baltimore Ravens end the slide for Malaki Starks. He’s not a great athlete and an underwhelming 2024 campaign raises even more questions about his ceiling. What Starks does bring to the table are ball skills and versatility, two things the Ravens place plenty of value on. Plugging in Starks at free safety allows Baltimore to move Kyle Hamilton closer to the box, which would make the entire Ravens’ defense even better.

Related: NFL power rankings 2025

28. Detroit Lions: Kelvin Banks Jr, OL, Texas

The Detroit Lions could view Kelvin Banks in a number of ways. While he played left tackle at Texas, he might be better suited to play guard at the next level and there’s a replacement-level player on the Lions offensive line in left guard Graham Glasgow. Detroit would also have the option of working with Banks behind the scenes as an insurance plan behind Taylor Decker. Dan Skipper would remain the third offensive tackle, but the Lions coaching staff could help Banks develop into becoming Decker’s eventual successor.

Related: Detroit Lions expected to use top pick on this position

29. Washington Commanders: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

The run on pass rushers and cornerbacks thinned out the options for the Washington Commanders, so they make a slight reach for Landon Jackson. He was a standout at the NFL Combine with the 6-foot-6 edge defender posting a 4.68 40-yard dash and a 405′ vertical jump. Jackson does provide a high motor that Dan Quinn will love and he certainly offers the traits that could be molded into an above-average starter. He won’t make a huge impact as a rookie, but Washington has long-term needs at edge rusher, too.

Related: NFL exec skeptical of Washington Commanders offseason moves

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori is a bit of a mystery heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 safety’s elite athleticism shows up with how quickly he flies to the football and it enables him to be a bit of a playmaker. However, Emmanwori does need quite a bit of work as a tackler and he struggled against high-end competition. He might only be a role player early on for the Buffalo Bills, but he would be a versatile chess piece for Sean McDermott and Emmanwori’s long-term upside is far greater than that.

Related: Buffalo Bills to be ‘active and aggressive’ in 2025 NFL Draft

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

Jaylon Moore is poised to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ left tackle this fall, but he could easily be off the roster a year from now. At right tackle, Jawaan Taylor will be the starter for another year before the front office finally gets to make him a cap casualty in 2026. The bottom line is that the Chiefs don’t have any long-term answers at either tackle spot. Josh Simmons, who suffered a torn patellar tendon last season, can spend his rookie season essentially redshirting for Kansas City. Once healthy, we could see the caliber of player many thought would be a top-10 pick prior to his injury.

Related: Plans for Kansas City Chiefs offensive line in 2025

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The rich get richer. Derrick Harmon is the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft and he falls right into the Philadelphia Eagles’ lap here. Deploying him would be simple in 2025, Jordan Davis plays the early downs and then Harmon comes in as an interior pass-rushing specialist. He will generate a few sacks playing alongside Jalen Carter and could eventually thrive as a three-down player.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles mock draft 2025

2025 NFL Draft mock: Round 2 projections