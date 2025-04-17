Sean Payton reveals which position Denver Broncos are drafting

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is exactly a week away, where the Denver Broncos hold the 20th overall pick in the first round. Speculation is running rampant on who the Broncos could be targeting at 20, though projections can be tricky for a team picking so late in the first round.

While predicting the exact player can be tricky, pinpointing which position the Broncos could focus on is much easier, especially when the head coach gives it away.

Denver Broncos focusing on running backs in NFL Draft

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton met with the media ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. He addressed various concerns about the team, but there was one tidbit of information that stuck out.

According to coach Payton, the Broncos will be focusing on running backs in the NFL Draft, citing how strong the talent pool is.

“There will be focus on the running back position. It’s a pretty good draft for running backs.” Sean Payton on Denver Broncos’ draft plans

While those comments don’t necessarily mean the Broncos will address the position with their first draft selection, coach Payton and general manager George Paton agree that they’d be open to selecting a running back at 20 if the right opportunity presented itself.

Odds are Ashton Jeanty will be long, long gone by the time the Broncos are on the clock, but North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton could potentially be in play, if he’s still available.

