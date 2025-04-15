Carolina Panthers reportedly ‘open’ to big move in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers hold the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, putting them in a strong position to either select the best defensive player available or provide quarterback Bryce Young with a top pass-catcher. However, recent NFL rumors have surfaced that another option could be on the table.

Carolina made some improvements to its roster this offseason, adding safety Tre’von Moerig and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. However, high-end talent at wide receiver never became available and the team failed to land a top edge rusher.

Holding the eighth overall pick, there’s a strong likelihood of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan being available. In a 2025 NFL Draft class that is weaker at wideout than in previous years, adding the only true No. 1 receiver would make sense. On the other hand, the Panthers had one of the worst NFL defenses in football and pass-rushing help is critical to turn the unit around.

Another option is firmly on the table. Joseph Person of The Athletic reports that the Panthers are ‘open’ to trading down from the No. 8 overall pick, especially if the first seven picks unfold a certain way.

There are plenty of incentives in trading down, especially for Carolina, including the fact that the team only has one top-50 pick and three top-100 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Based on the number of glaring needs on both sides of the ball, moving down a few spots would provide additional draft capital to take swings on multiple positions.

The draft might also unfold in Carolina’s favor. If offensive linemen and skill players make up a majority of the first seven picks, several of the top edge rushers will still be on the board. That could allow the Panthers to move down just a few spots, snagging one of those edge rushers while gaining more draft picks. However, if a player like hybrid linebacker-edge Jalon Walker is on the board at No. 8 overall, Carolina might stand pat.