NFL reporter reveals how Cleveland Browns might use Travis Hunter in 2025

The Cleveland Browns entered the pre-draft process with many expecting them to take a quarterback with the second overall pick. Just days out from the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL rumors are split on whether it will be edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way player Travis Hunter.

There’s a compelling case for both players. Carter, the best pure defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, has an All-Pro ceiling, with some regarding him as the best pass-rushing prospect since Will Anderson Jr. Pairing him with Myles Garrett could eventually give Cleveland the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL.

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 pass deflections, 4 interceptions

On the other hand, Hunter is a prospect the NFL has never seen. Many believe he offers All-Pro upside at cornerback or could develop into a high-end 1B receiver in a great offense. He also wants to play both positions, which could help Cleveland on both sides of the ball.

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer recently explained how he believes the Browns would use Hunter if they make him the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Denzel Ward’s been banged up a bunch, so Hunter can provide injury insurance and be a more than solid No. 2 corner on defense while complementing Jerry Jeudy in packages on offense. So, while with other teams, there might be one need that supersedes the other in how to deploy Hunter, for Cleveland, it feels like the level of need on one side of the ball mirrors the other. That puts the Browns in a spot to slice this anyway they’d like, and my guess is that they’d follow the Colorado blueprint—having Hunter put most of his early practice and meeting time into defense to give Cleveland an airtight bookend to Ward, while building out packages for him to contribute offensively. SI’s Albert Breer on how the Cleveland Browns might use Travis Hunter

Starting the week with Hunter focusing the majority of his practice reps and time in the film room as a cornerback is probably the best strategy. It will help him learn his defensive assignments and the coverage mixes that he’ll need to know for the upcoming game.

While Hunter would spend the majority of his week preparing as a defensive back, he would still have time to make multiple meetings with Cleveland’s wide receivers. Because he would only be used in some packages, there isn’t necessarily a need for him to master the entire game plan.

This strategy could allow Cleveland to have a high-end No. 2 cornerback on the outside while also providing the starting quarterback with a quality offensive weapon who plays 25-plus snaps per game. If he can handle that workload, then the Browns’ coaching staff could gradually increase his snaps and targets at receiver.