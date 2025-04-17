Cleveland Browns GM compares 2025 NFL Draft prospect to Shohei Ohtani

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the luxury of landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which seems to have cost them a chance to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. With no other quarterback projected as a top-five pick, this means the Browns have to do their due diligence, identifying the next best player available.

Yet, there’s one prospect whom Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently compared to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Surely, the Browns can’t pass on that type of talent, right?

Travis Hunter draws Shohei Ohtani comparison from Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are exactly one week away from turning in their selection for the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’re likely still deciding from a number of players, such as edge rusher Abdul Carter, receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, and possibly even a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders.

While others may be in consideration, there will eventually be just one prospect who stands out above the competition. For the Browns, that player could be Hunter.

Recently, Browns general manager Andrew Berry compared the Heisman-winning two-way sensation to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who’s known for his ability to both pitch and hit instead of just focusing on one aspect of playing baseball.

“I think it’s — and I’m going to use a [cross-sport analogy] now — it’s a little bit like Ohtani, right? Where he’s playing one side, he’s an outstanding player. If he’s a pitcher or he’s a hitter, he’s an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use him both ways.” Browns GM Andrew Berry on Travis Hunter

If Hunter can be anything close to what Ohtani brings to the table, then he’s worth the No. 1 pick. Which means getting him second would be an absolute steal for Cleveland.

