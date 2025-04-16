Cleveland Browns may be leaning away from Travis Hunter with No. 2 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are just over a week away from making the final decision on who they want to select with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While several names have been tossed around, the one that’s been most frequently linked to the Browns as of late is Heisman-winning Colorado superstar receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

However, not everyone inside the Browns’ organization agrees with that mindset. In fact, the team may actually be leaning toward selecting another top draft prospect instead.

Cleveland Browns reportedly leaning toward drafting Abdul Carter

While Travis Hunter would fill a need on both sides of the ball, the Cleveland Browns may have a higher draft grade on another prospect, Penn State’s Abdul Carter.

According to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, there’s a split inside the Browns’ organization on who to select. Yet, as of late, the franchise is reportedly leaning toward selecting Carter over Hunter.

“It seems like mostly an afterthought in the media that multi-purpose player Travis Hunter will be the second pick of the draft. Most everyone, including yours truly, has regularly mocked Hunter to the Browns. Yet I’m told that is not the feeling inside the Browns’ facility.



Multiplw sources informed me that Abdul Carter is neck and neck with Hunter to end up as the Browns’ selection. One source was adamant that the team is leaning towards Carter. Much of their decision depends on getting medical clearance on his foot injury.” Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline on Browns drafting Abdul Carter over Travis Hunter

Carter landing in Cleveland isn’t that far-fetched. He’s widely viewed as the best pass-rusher available, yet Carter has additional value in that he’s also spent time playing linebacker, much like Micah Parsons once did at Penn State.

Besides, when the Myles Garrett trade rumors were circulating before his contract extension, it was Carter who was most frequently linked to Cleveland, not Hunter. Yet even now that the Browns are set to keep Garrett, the idea of pairing him with another elite edge rusher could be too enticing to pass up.

