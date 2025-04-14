Cleveland Browns have discussed trade for new starting QB with a Pro Bowl resume

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Who will be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback in 2025? Chances are, it won’t be Deshaun Watson, with the former Pro Bowler suffering a re-torn Achilles tendon and undergoing a second surgery that could keep him out for the entire season.

The Browns have since begun overhauling their quarterback room, trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson in exchange for Kenny Pickett. More recently, the Browns signed Joe Flacco, giving them a highly-experienced, big-armed QB with a Super Bowl ring.

However, the Browns still need to fill out their QB depth chart with another arm, and it’s possible they’re still searching for their starter.

Cleveland Browns keeping tabs on Kirk Cousins trade

The Cleveland Browns boast the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but most analysts expect them to focus their attention elsewhere. While the Browns could certainly still target a quarterback, possibly even in the first round, they could add another highly-capable veteran too.

In fact, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has already reportedly been in close contact with another NFL team regarding a trade for four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“The Browns and Atlanta Falcons have stayed in touch, from a big-picture standpoint, on a potential Cousins trade over the past couple months.” SI’s Albert Breer on Kirk Cousins/Browns

The Browns may have their eye on one of the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they get the prospect they covet, perhaps a Cousins trade would be off the table.

Yet, if the first two days of the NFL Draft go by without the Browns selecting a QB, it’s possible we’ll see Cleveland ramp up their efforts to reunite Kevin Stefanski with his former QB on the Vikings.

