New York Giants linked to surprise QB who ‘won’t fall out of first round’

The New York Giants and New Orleans Saints started the offseason in two very different positions. Both teams fell well short of their goals in 2024, resulting in missing the postseason.

Yet of the two teams, at least the Saints still technically had a franchise quarterback, even if Derek Carr is 34. Meanwhile, the Giants didn’t have anyone other than Tommy DeVito at QB1, meaning they were desperate for an upgrade.

Of course, now their situations are vastly different again. The Giants turned to Russell Wilson and former Saints QB Jameis Winston in free agency and now we’ve learned that Carr’s playing status for the start of the season is in doubt.

While the Giants know who their starter will be when the 2025 season kicks off, and the Saints still may not, both teams still need to find a long-term franchise solution. The good news is that it could change after the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York Giants could target Jaxson Dart, New Orleans Saints could chase Tyler Shough in Round 1

The New York Giants boast the third overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but most expectations point to them selecting a defender such as Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, or Travis Hunter if he’s available.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, both the Giants and Saints could be in play to select quarterbacks in the first round. For the Giants, that apparently means Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. In fact, Schultz goes so far as to say Dart “won’t fall out of the first round.”

“Should the Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, keep an eye out for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, whose swashbuckling style and flair for the dramatic seems tailor-made for New York, and who I’m told head coach Brian Daboll likes.



Dart might not be for everyone, but there’s a lot to work with — particularly in the form of leadership.

Several sources have indicated he won’t fall out of the first round, so perhaps Giants general manager Joe Schoen takes either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter — whomever the Browns don’t take at No. 2 — and then moves up from No. 34 to grab Dart.” Schultz on Jaxson Dart

As for the New Orleans Saints? They have the ningth overall pick in the first round and now everyone knows they need another quarterback. While someone like Shedeur Sanders could potentially be in play with their first-round pick, there’s another prospect the Saints are interested in.

“Louisville QB Tyler Shough is another prospect with increasing buzz. At 6-5, 219 pounds, he is as natural a passer as we have in this class. And I use the word passer on purpose, because Shough’s not a thrower — he commands the pocket and effortlessly delivers the football. The Saints could be in play, not at No. 9 overall but certainly in the second round — their next pick is No. 40 — or perhaps later in the first if they want to come back up.” Schultz on Browns

With how desperate both teams are to find a new franchise quarterback, it would make sense to try sneaking into the latter portion of the first round to secure a fifth year of team control. Yet, there are likely other teams eyeing Dart and Shough too.

