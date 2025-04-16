NFL Draft buzz: Top analyst predicts New Orleans Saints pass on Shedeur Sanders to take franchise QB on Day 2

Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints face uncertainty at quarterback heading into 2025.

Derek Carr could miss most, if not all, of next season due to a shoulder injury, leaving new head coach Kellen Moore with limited options at the position.

The Saints’ quarterback room currently consists of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci. New Orleans will likely look to the draft for their signal caller of the future in next week.

With the No. 9 overall pick, the Saints could select Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. However, one prominent NFL draft analyst believes New Orleans will bypass Sanders and instead target their franchise quarterback on Day 2.

NFL draft analyst: New Orleans Saints will take quarterback on Day 2

Instead of using their ninth overall pick on a quarterback, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects the Saints will select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

“Is this a quarterback landing spot? And if so, which one? New Orleans hasn’t drafted a first-round quarterback in 53 years (Archie Manning in 1971), but anything is possible with the recent Derek Carr injury news,” writes Brugler. “However, I’m not sold that the Saints love their options here, so in this scenario they opt to upgrade the receiver depth chart.”

After passing on Sanders in the first round, Brugler predicts New Orleans will target their future quarterback with the 40th overall pick — Louisville’s Tyler Shough.

The 26-year-old quarterback has rapidly climbed draft boards and met with multiple teams. Shough’s collegiate career spans seven years across Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville. His time with the Red Raiders was plagued by injuries — a broken collarbone in both 2021 and 2022, followed by a broken fibula in 2023.

Shough finally completed a full season with Louisville in 2024, throwing for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.7% of his passes.

With Carr’s injury situation looming over the franchise, the 2025 draft has become pivotal for the Saints’ immediate and long-term future.



