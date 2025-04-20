NFL trade candidates: 10 players who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The week of the 2025 NFL Draft has arrived and the big picture centers on which players all 32 teams will be drafting. However, another storyline is the NFL trade candidates who could be moved, especially on Days 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Below, we are examining the top NFL trade candidates who could be on the move this week. From Pro Bowl tight ends to veteran quarterbacks and even some recent top NFL Draft picks. Here’s a rundown of 10 players who could be on the move during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been pretty unclear regarding tight end Mark Andrews’ future with the team. At the end of March, head coach John Harbaugh said he ‘fully expect’ Andrews back with Baltimore in 2025 because he is “just too good of a player” to let go. Days later, general manager Eric DeCosta was non-committal. While it seems more likely he stays after the team picked up his $4 million roster bonus, teams will inquire on Andrews during Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. In part, because Baltimore has Isaiah Likely waiting in the wings and he is due for a lucrative contract next offseason.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals granted All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade this offseason and he couldn’t find a team willing to pay the price. That’s because he wants to become one of the highest-paid NFL players and the Bengals want a first-round pick back in a deal. Neither is happening. The big question will come on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. If the top edge rushers went off the board early in Round 1, will a Super Bowl contender offer multiple Day 2 picks for Hendrickson? If so, a second-round pick and additional assets might be the best return Cincinnati can get.

Aidan O’Connell, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith this offseason and there have been enough rumors to suggest they’ll take a quarterback on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. If that’s the case, Aidan O’Connell is expendable. Drafted by the former regime, O’Connell will generate plenty of interest. He’s on a bargain contract for the next two seasons, even if other teams only see him as a backup who is best served as a spot-starter. With this year’s quarterback class a bit weak, Las Vegas shouldn’t have trouble getting a Day 3 pick back in a deal for O’Connell.

Aidan O’Connell contract (Spotrac): $1.157 million cap hit in 2025, $1.272 million cap hit in 2026

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

There have been enough NFL rumors surrounding Breece Hall to suggest a trade is possible. From the New York Jets‘ perspective, he’s entering the final year of his contract and while consecutive seasons with 1,300 scrimmage yards is nice, Hall wasn’t drafted by this regime and there’s no strong incentive to extend him heading into a multi-year retool. Besides, the 2025 draft class is deeper than usual at running back and New York could find Hall’s replacement on Day 2.

Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been trying to make a Jaire Alexander trade all offseason and a deal has never come close to the finish line. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst also made it clear the team won’t give him away for free. Alexander is still a high-end starter, but he’s only played 14 games over the last two seasons. A split is inevitable, but the Packers are going to make every effort to move him during the NFL Draft.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have already shopped tight end Dallas Goedert around the league, so a trade during the 2025 NFL Draft feels inevitable. He’s still a reliable offensive weapon and an above-average starter, but the Eagles simply don’t see him being worth an $11.764 million cap hit this season. Plus, a deep pool of tight ends in this class gives Philadelphia a few options to fill Goedert’s role in the offense this fall.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed in early April to seek a trade. With the veteran cornerback likely on his way out of Miami, there will be a number of suitors interested in the standout cornerback entering his age-31 season. Ramsey is no longer an All-Pro caliber starter, but he still rated as a top-20 cornerback in coverage this past season. Miami will have to pay down some of his deal, but it would be a bit of a surprise if Ramsey is still on the roster in May.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have demonstrated they are willing to keep Kirk Cousins through the 2025 NFL season. While the veteran quarterback isn’t happy about it, Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank has more power in this situation. Even if Atlanta wanted to flip Cousins, he holds a no-trade clause and doesn’t want to be moved to a team that will spend an early-round pick on a quarterback. Cousins will get that clarity on Friday night. If teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns miss out on someone like Jaxson Dart, a trade for Cousins could be revisited.

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

A new regime means there are no loyalties within the organization to Travis Etienne. He also finished second on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster in rushing (558) last season, while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. Furthermore, he’s entering a contract year and there’s not a chance the new regime signs him to an extension. With the 2025 NFL Draft class offering several starting-caliber rookie running backs, along with complementary ball-carriers who would complement Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville will be shopping Etienne throughout Friday and Saturday.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

The New York Giants might not shop edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux publicly, but the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft could be on the move if Abdul Carter is selected with the third overall pick on Thursday night. Thibodeaux has been a disappointment to this point in his career, totaling just 18.5 sacks in 43 career games. He is cheap in 2025 – $9.971 million cap hit – but a decision on his fully guaranteed team option in 2026 is looming. If the Giants draft Carter to start opposite of Brian Burns, teams will inquire on Thibodeaux and it’s at least possible he is moved.

