NFL rumors: Insider sheds light on Jalen Ramsey trade talks, names 2 potential suitors

The Miami Dolphins and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed to seek a trade ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, with both sides determining a change of scenery is necessary. With draft day approaching, there appears to be a very real likelihood of a deal.

While Miami remains pretty adamant it won’t make a Tyreek Hill trade, general manager Chris Grier is open to moving his top cornerback. While the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams have been floated as potential landing spots, recent NFL rumors paint a clearer picture of the market for Ramsey and why a trade is a bit more complicated.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Dolphins’ front office wants to get a Ramsey trade done during the weekend of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, teams are “balking” at being on the hook for his entire salary in 2025 ($21.1 million in guaranteed money) and want Miami to cover some of the cost.

Notably, the Dolphins are prepared to absorb the $29.2 million cap hit that will be incurred if Ramsey is traded before June 1. However, the club could wait to make a deal until the summer if inquiring teams aren’t offering enough or want too much of Ramsey’s salary covered.

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $16.661 million cap hit in 2025

Jones named the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders as two teams that should have interest in the All-Pro cornerback. Atlanta is in the market for all kinds of defensive help and adding a cornerback of Ramsey’s caliber would allow it to spend its top draft picks on edge rushers.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is looking for any avenue to improve its roster after hiring head coach Pete Carroll and acquiring Geno Smith. With the Raiders’ front office likely using its top picks on players who can contribute immediately, adding Ramsey to the secondary could help Las Vegas compete for a playoff spot in 2025.