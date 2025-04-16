Baltimore Ravens heavily scouting one position in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The start of the 2025 NFL Draft is just over a week away, with Round 1 kicking off on April 24. After reaching the Divisional Round playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens have the 27th overall pick in the first round.

Yet, despite all the work they’ve done on potential first-round prospects, with a total of 11 selections, the Ravens have to be well-prepared to make decisions on hundreds of other players too.

While the Ravens are often unpredictable in the draft, there’s reportedly one position they’ve spent a lot of time on.

Related: Baltimore Ravens could move on from All-Pro talent soon

Baltimore Ravens could draft a kicker for the first time in franchise history

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens witnessed Justin Tucker kick the year off as the NFL’s most accurate kicker in league history, only to develop a sudden inability to make his kicks with consistency. Tucker’s field-goal percentage cratered to a career-worst 73.3%.

More recently, Tucker has been the focus of several sexual misconduct accusations. Add it all up, and Tucker’s future in Baltimore could be in doubt.

So it’s no surprise that ESPN’s Jamison Hensley says the Ravens have “invested countless hours into scouting kickers leading into this year’s NFL Draft.”

Amazingly, the Ravens have never used a draft pick on a kicker in their 30-year franchise history. Yet, that’s expected to change this year as they evaluate Tucker’s potential replacement.

When the Ravens do address the kicker position, it will likely come on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, when Rounds 4-7 take place. They’ve already conducted a private workout with Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, who ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. expects to be the first kicker drafted. Overall, he’s described this year’s kicker class as “not too bad.”

We’ll find out soon enough whether the Ravens agree.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Who should the Ravens draft in the first round?