Baltimore Ravens could move on from All-Pro talent soon

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Unlike other teams, the Baltimore Ravens have stayed out of the limelight this offseason. Of course, that’s not always a bad thing.

The Ravens already have a strong core, and with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson leading the way, they’re likely returning to the NFL Playoffs again in 2025. However, the Ravens keep coming up short of their Super Bowl goals, which means they still need to find more ways to upgrade the roster with the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner.

Yet, in the convoluted process of NFL roster-building, they may feel compelled to move on from one of the most recognizable Ravens on the team before they can take another step forward.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Where does Lamar Jackson rank?

Baltimore Ravens won’t commit to keeping Mark Andrews this offseason

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While the Baltimore Ravens have made several transactions this offseason, there could still be a significant move on the way.

Mark Andrews trade rumors have lingered all offseason long and now the former All-Pro is headed into the final year of his contract. Usually at this point in the offseason, teams don’t move on from some of their best players, but the Ravens might not feel like they have a choice.

The Ravens have mastered the process of developing tight ends behind their starters, and the next up-and-coming talent is 2022 fourth-round pick Isaiah Likely. He already appears ready for a bigger role, but would the Ravens really be better off moving on from their three-time Pro Bowl tight end?

Recently, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about whether Andrews would still be on the team when the 2025 season kicks off. He didn’t exactly instill confidence in Andrews playing an eighth season in Baltimore.

“I never know what’s going to happen. And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He’s played his butt off for us.” Ravens GM on Mark Andrews’ future

The fact that DeCosta didn’t just immediately shut down any and all rumors of Andrews changing teams is a fascinating response. Here’s a player who’s developed into a star player in Baltimore, yet the organization seems more ready to move on from him than offer a fair extension for both sides.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Who should the Ravens draft in the first round?