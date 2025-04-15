Green Bay Packers insider provides update on trade involving Pro Bowler

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After last offseason’s spending spree, the Green Bay Packers didn’t make as big of a splash this time around. They still shelled out some big contracts, including getting new starting offensive guard Aaron Banks under contract for four years and $77 million.

Yet, there’s one Packers rumor that won’t go away, and as the 2025 NFL Draft draws near, it’s time for an update on the situation regarding a Pro Bowl talent.

Green Bay Packers not close to trading Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander trade rumors have lingered for some time now, especially after the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback made it through just seven games due to injury in 2024. It doesn’t help that the 28-year-old has a $24 million cap hit in 2025 and a $27 million cap hit in 2026.

There’s also been talk that the Packers are frustrated with Alexander’s inability to stay on the field after playing in a total of 14 games across the past two seasons, and the cornerback could be eager for a fresh start too.

At this point in the offseason, one would think that if the Packers are prepared to move on from Alexander, they would have already done so. However, the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26 could present more trade opportunities for teams that miss out on top cornerback prospects, especially if the Packers can land his replacement.

Yet, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Packers insider Tom Silverstein, an Alexander trade still isn’t imminent, though that could change.

“Not much has been revealed publicly about Gutekunst’s attempts but, according to two league sources monitoring Alexander’s situation, the Packers have received interest in a trade and remain committed to waiting for a deal to be made instead of cutting him.



A source said the Packers appeared close to making a deal at the start of free agency, but the combination of the trade compensation and Alexander’s willingness to alter his contract to fit the other team’s salary cap have made it difficult to close a deal. There has been additional interest since the combine, but teams appear willing to wait until the Packers decide they are going to cut Alexander.”

The Packers appear to be driving a hard bargain, hoping for a large offer for a player who hasn’t been able to live up to his value across the past two seasons.

Yet, the same could be said about Alexander, who now not only has to prove he’s capable of playing a full season while still being a great corner after overcoming several injuries, while still expecting to earn a high salary.

Ultimately, Alexander likely won’t be playing the 2025 season with his current cap hit, so something is bound to budge.

