Las Vegas Raiders have ‘fallen in love’ with likely top target with top pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders took themselves out of the quarterback mix with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with the trade for Geno Smith. With a veteran signal-caller now leading the offense, the Raiders, the choice with that pick might now come down to running back Ashton Jeanty or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan would give Las Vegas a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. The 6-foot-4 wideout’s skillset, offering a huge catch radius with a game similar to Drake London, would also complement Bowers’ skillset nicely as a pass-catching threat over the middle. Instead, Las Vegas appears ready to go with the running back.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, many people around the NFL believe strongly that the Raiders front office and coaching staff have ‘fallen in love’ with Jeanty and think he’ll be the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

In fact, one team executive shared his belief that it’s a ‘foregone conclusion’ that the Heisman Trophy runner-up will be playing in Las Vegas next season. While the Raiders’ offense needs a No. 1 receiver, Jeanty is a consensus top-three prospect who many evaluators think will become an All-Pro caliber player.

Ashton Jeanty stats (ESPN): 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns

Jeanty is coming off one of the best single seasons ever by a running back in college football history. While there aren’t many NFL comparisons for the 5-foot-9 running back, some put him in the same class of prospects as Saquon Barkley, while other talent evaluators have him rated as the best running back to enter the league since Adrian Peterson.

He would be stepping in as the featured back of Chip Kelly’s system, likely serving as the focal point of the Raiders offense in 2025 and beyond. Jeanty has the talent to earn his first Pro Bowl selection as a rookie and an improved run game will help maximize Bowers and Smith. As a rookie, Jeanty will likely be regarded as one of the most talented players at his position in his rookie season and should be the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025.