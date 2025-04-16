Las Vegas Raiders to ‘seriously consider’ this player with No. 6 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

We’re just over a week away from learning which prospect will be joining the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So far, most projections have the Raiders leaning toward selecting Boise State’s superstar running back prospect Ashton Jeanty to help fuel Pete Carroll and Geno Smith’s offense. While Jeanty would certainly fill a need, the Raiders may be targeting another prospect instead.
Las Vegas Raiders reportedly heavily interested in Armand Membou
The Las Vegas Raiders have made some significant upgrades to their team this offseason, but there are still some areas of concern. That includes at running back.
Yet, there are more concerning positions the Raiders may be more worried about.
According to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Raiders could also “strongly consider” drafting Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
Reinforcing the offensive line has to be under consideration for a Raiders team that couldn’t run or pass the ball effectively last season. Getting Membou, who’s projected to be a starting right tackle, could at least shore up one side of the line.
