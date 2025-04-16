Las Vegas Raiders to ‘seriously consider’ this player with No. 6 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We’re just over a week away from learning which prospect will be joining the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So far, most projections have the Raiders leaning toward selecting Boise State’s superstar running back prospect Ashton Jeanty to help fuel Pete Carroll and Geno Smith’s offense. While Jeanty would certainly fill a need, the Raiders may be targeting another prospect instead.

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly heavily interested in Armand Membou

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some significant upgrades to their team this offseason, but there are still some areas of concern. That includes at running back.

Yet, there are more concerning positions the Raiders may be more worried about.

According to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Raiders could also “strongly consider” drafting Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

“Likewise, just about everyone has mocked Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 6. Yet I’m told the team will seriously consider Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with that choice. With John Spytek being the team’s new general manager and a need to upgrade the offensive line, sources tell me Spytek would lean towards Membou considering the success he had with Tristan Wirfs in Tampa Bay. Many I’ve spoken with feel that Membou will be the first offensive lineman selected in the draft, ahead of Will Campbell of LSU.” Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline on Raiders draft plans

Reinforcing the offensive line has to be under consideration for a Raiders team that couldn’t run or pass the ball effectively last season. Getting Membou, who’s projected to be a starting right tackle, could at least shore up one side of the line.

