Las Vegas Raiders cornerstone angling for new contract

The Las Vegas Raiders can’t wait to kick the 2025 NFL season off where they’ll showcase a completely overhauled team led by former Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll. Plus, the Raiders finally have a franchise quarterback again.

Yet, despite the reasons for renewed optimism, not everyone is satisfied with their situation. In Vegas, that includes a key franchise cornerstone.

Kolton Miller not participating in workouts, seeking a new contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently entrenched in voluntary offseason workouts, but starting left tackle Kolton Miller is refusing to participate.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders’ left tackle is seeking a contract extension. As noted, this portion of the offseason workouts is entirely voluntary, so the Raiders cannot fine Miller for missing time.

The mandatory portion of Raiders minicamp takes place from June 10-12, which will be key dates to watch as the offseason goes on.

For now, Miller, 29, is headed into the final year of his contract, where he’s set to make $12.25 million in salary and another $50,000 in workout bonuses not related to voluntary sessions.

However, there are no remaining contract guarantees on Miller’s contract, which means he’s not insured in the case of injury. Naturally, it makes sense to keep himself out of harm’s way when the workouts are only voluntary. Plus, if the Raiders truly valued their left tackle, they’d work out a contract extension.

Considering Pro Football Focus rated him as the 14th-best tackle in the NFL, Miller is worth keeping.

