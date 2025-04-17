Three bold Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft predictions that defy mock drafts

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

About a week before the 2025 NFL Draft, most analysts share the same thoughts about the Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round pick and quarterback targets. Because of that, let’s take a different approach with bold predictions.

The draft remains unpredictable with trades and surprise selections. Every year, we’re left wondering, “How did that player go so high or fall in the draft order? What was this team thinking when it made that pick?”

What could the Raiders do to shock the NFL landscape?

Perhaps they pass on running back Ashton Jeanty and select a quarterback who’s not heavily linked to them in mock drafts or the rumor mill.

Here are three bold predictions that could unfold within the first three rounds of the 2025 draft.

Raiders trade down to No. 10, take WR Matthew Golden

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Raiders fans might wait longer for the team to make its first draft pick. While speaking with Eddie Paskal of the Raiders’ official website, general manager John Spytek said he loves his picks more than anyone, suggesting he could look to acquire additional selections in a draft-day trade.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Chicago Bears “love” Jeanty. They may offer Las Vegas a Day 2 pick to move up for him.

Dropping down four spots, Las Vegas could surprise by selecting Matthew Golden. The Texas Longhorns wideout would provide instant offense with his big-play ability. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Golden clocked a 4.29 40-yard dash time and averaged 17.6 yards per catch last year. His speed would complement tight end Brock Bowers and give the Raiders an unexpected weapon in the top 10.

Las Vegas drafts Ohio State RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Raiders bypass Jeanty in the first round, they would need to address their glaring hole at running back on Day 2. With offensive coordinator Chip Kelly joining from Ohio State, don’t rule out a scenario where the Raiders select both Buckeye running backs in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

From their hypothetical trade with the Bears, the Raiders would possess three picks between Rounds 2 and 3, allowing them to double-dip at running back and bring Kelly’s ball-carriers with him. Judkins and Henderson each accumulated over 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns in Kelly’s offense last year.

This approach makes sense considering Las Vegas should target multiple running backs in a strong class. Raheem Mostert stands as the only notable addition to a backfield that ranked last in rushing yards last season.

Raiders take QB Tyler Shough in Third Round over Will Howard

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Raiders don’t go all-in on the Ohio State talent pool. Instead of selecting Will Howard, who had his best collegiate season under Kelly in Columbus, they draft Louisville’s Tyler Shough.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Shough has generated buzz as a potential first-round pick, though his injury history likely drops him into Day 2. The Raiders can afford to gamble on a talented quarterback who might exceed expectations if he stays healthy, especially with Geno Smith as their short-term starter.

Few analysts question whether Shough can make all the throws at the pro level. He enters the league with concerns similar to those surrounding Michael Penix Jr. last year. As an older prospect with multiple season-ending injuries in college, can he remain healthy enough to reach his potential? The Raiders may decide to find out.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.