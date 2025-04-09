5 Free-Agent WRs Raiders could snag before 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t done tweaking their roster before the 2025 NFL Draft and offensive help appears imminent.

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, the Raiders will “add a receiver soon” as the report suggests Las Vegas will address this key need within the next two weeks.

Fortunately, the free-agent wide receiver pool hasn’t completely dried up. The Raiders have already hosted a visit with a familiar face who could add depth to their passing attack.

Here are five of the top free-agent wide receiver options who fit what the Raiders need.

Keenan Allen

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Keenan Allen will turn 33 after the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he still has plenty left in his career tank. Last season, he led the Chicago Bears in touchdown receptions (seven) while catching 70 passes for 744 yards.

With Tre Tucker playing mostly on the boundary over the last two seasons, Allen could carve out a role in three-wide receiver sets primarily from the slot. He also has a connection with receivers coach Chris Beatty, who held the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers between 2021 and 2023 and the Bears last season.

DJ Chark Jr.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DJ Chark Jr. represents a sleeper option who hasn’t generated much buzz coming off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign where he played just seven games with the Chargers.

When healthy, Chark stretches defenses vertically, averaging at least 15 yards per catch in three of his last four seasons. At 28, he still possesses the long speed to be a complementary deep threat alongside strong-armed Geno Smith under center.

Tyler Lockett

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tyler Lockett seems like the favorite among the top options. During his nine seasons in Seattle under Pete Carroll, he led the team in touchdown receptions with nine during Smith’s 2022 Comeback Player of the Year campaign.

At 32, Lockett has moved past his prime with declining receiving numbers since 2021. Still, he caught 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns last year — production that would fit well as a third option behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers in the Raiders offense.

Elijah Moore

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Elijah Moore stands apart from the other options because he’s still squarely in his prime at 25. He’s had a rough draw with starting quarterbacks, catching most of his passes from Zach Wilson and Deshaun Watson while with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

On a team with a better quarterback situation, Moore offers significant upside that could push him beyond his career highs in catches (61) and receiving yards (640). He could become the Raiders’ long-term solution at slot receiver. The versatile playmaker has also logged 20 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, with seven of those rush attempts converting first downs.

Hunter Renfrow

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders hosted Hunter Renfrow for a visit, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. In 2021 with the Silver and Black, the shifty slot receiver caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns during his Pro Bowl campaign.

Between 2022 and 2023, Renfrow struggled to stay on the field, missing seven games, and couldn’t find his groove in former head coach Josh McDaniels’ offense. During those two years, he hauled in just 61 passes for 585 yards and two touchdowns. After a year away from the game, Renfrow should be fully healthy, giving him a chance at a productive reset in Las Vegas where he once thrived.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.