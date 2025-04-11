Philadelphia Eagles mock draft: Who will the Birds select with their eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to replenish their Super Bowl-winning defense following several offseason departures in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Birds currently hold eight picks — one each in the first four rounds and four in the fifth round. As they prepare to defend their championship, let’s examine who the Eagles might select in our latest mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the 32nd overall pick, the Eagles will take Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen to fill the void left by Milton Williams. The 6-foot-4, 296-pound powerhouse earned first-team All-American honors in 2024 with the Rebels, recording 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 48 total tackles.

“With his length and surge off the ball, Nolen creates immediate force and can be a play-wrecker with how quickly he penetrates gaps (the type of leverage that creates holding calls),” writes The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “He doesn’t rely on just quickness to win, but there are inefficiencies in his attack, especially when he is late to read the play. Overall, Nolen has areas of his game that require maturing, but he flashes big-time disruption in his initial burst and fast, physical hands to regularly affect the backfield action. He will be attractive for NFL teams looking for an active gap-shooter with high-end upside.”

Round 2, Pick 64: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager Howie Roseman’s philosophy has always been building from the trenches out on both sides of the ball. After upgrading their defensive line in the first round, they’ll do the same on offense by selecting Boston College tackle Ozzy Trapilo. The 6-foot-8, 316-pound lineman earned first-team All-ACC honors at right tackle in 2024, following a second-team selection the previous year. With Lane Johnson’s career winding down, Trapilo would be the ideal successor to the future Hall of Famer.

“Tall tackle prospect with NFL bloodlines and a noticeable improvement in play strength last season,” writes NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “The run-blocking tape falls below the protection tape due to leverage and adjustment limitations we frequently see with taller tackles. Trapilo won’t generate much movement in the run game, but good upper-body power helps him neutralize the edge. He operates with sound pass sets, active hands and excellent arm extension. He has a good feel for pocket depth with an ability to ride rushers over the top, but he will get beat by inside counters and speed-to-power rushers at times. Trapilo could operate as a swing tackle early on but his potential in pass protection gives him a good chance to become a starter.”

Round 3, Pick 96: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Dallas Goedert’s future uncertain, the Eagles might find his heir apparent in Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, who emerged during his senior season with the Longhorns. He set a school single-season record for a tight end with 60 receptions and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

“After catching just 19 passes for 236 yards and two TDs his first three years in Austin, Helm had a huge senior year, with 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven TDs this past fall,” writes NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Franks. “After three years as a non-factor, he was 5th among tight ends in the BCS with those 60 catches, 6th in yards and tied for 5th in TD catches, and his 13.3 average was 3rd-highest among all tight ends with 50 or more catches. Helm, who stands 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, runs good routes and has soft hands and like most tight ends coming out of college needs to work on his blocking.”

Round 4, Pick 134: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Edge, Georgia

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be an Eagles draft without a Georgia Bulldog, and that tradition continues with their fourth-round selection of edge rusher Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Philadelphia lost Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement, creating a need for new rotational pieces. Despite starting just one year with the Bulldogs, Ingram-Dawkins showed enough potential to warrant a mid-round selection.

“Overall, Ingram-Dawkins doesn’t have a strong body of work, but if you grade to the flashes and trust the size and athletic traits, it is easy to be excited about his pro potential,” notes Brugler about Ingram-Dawkins. “He offers inside-outside versatility — some NFL teams view him as more of an edge presence; others want his explosiveness over the B-gap.”

Round 5, Pick 161 (from Houston): Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Eagles surprisingly traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans just one season after bringing him back. While they have Sydney Brown as an in-house replacement candidate, they’ll need depth at the position. Penn State’s Jaylen Reed brings similar intensity and explosiveness to CJGJ, though he remains a developmental prospect.

“Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed projects as a potential starter at the pro level,” writes The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs. “He offers likable physicality, football instincts to handle a multitude of assignments and alignments, and good effort on the field. His athletic profile in space isn’t the most refined, and transitions can test his ability to attack the football as a coverage option. He made the most of the errant passes that reached him in 2024, but his ball production otherwise is slight, and he appears to have a modest ceiling for game-changing upside.”

Round 5, Pick 164 (from Chicago): Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With their second fifth-round pick, the Eagles will bolster their receiver room by selecting Virginia Tech’s Jaylin Lane at 164th overall. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound receiver served primarily as a slot option during his two years as a starter and offers additional value as a return specialist.

“Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands,” writes Zierlein. “Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on.”

Round 5, Pick 165 (from Washington): Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After losing cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers in the offseason, the Eagles need depth despite having two promising young corners in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Rutgers’ Robert Longerbeam fits that bill. The 5-foot-11 defensive back recorded five interceptions and 37 pass breakups during his tenure with the Scarlet Knights.

“Longerbeam played outside at Rutgers, but he’ll likely move inside in the pros because of his diminutive size,” writes Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski. “Despite his size, Longerbeam is a feisty corner who is not afraid to mix it up and contribute against the run. In coverage, he has smooth feet to match routes, and 4.39 speed. Isaiah Rodgers vibes. The Eagles need more corner depth after losing Rodgers and Darius Slay, and Longerbeam gives them some inside-outside versatility. They also don’t really have any backup slot corners.”

Round 5, Pick 168: Bryce Cabeldue, Guard, Kansas

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With their final selection, the Eagles will add offensive line depth by taking Kansas’ Bryce Cabeldue. Though he played tackle in college, his skill set projects better at guard in the NFL.

“Based on his final year of tape and his pro day performance, I expect Cabeldue to be an early day three pick,” writes The 33rd Team’s James Foster. He’ll most likely play guard in the NFL, but his experience playing both tackle spots could be valuable in an emergency. Cabeldue is a phenomenal run blocker with a blend of power, explosiveness, and balance that will allow him thrive in any offensive scheme. His movement skills are hard to miss on tape, but he put on a show at Kansas’ pro day and verified his athletic ability.”