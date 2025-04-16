Broncos, Chargers, and Texans linked to ‘first-round lock’ in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24, and the hype machine hasn’t stopped rolling. NFL minds are eager to learn how many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round. Yet, there are other fringe prospects that could hear their names called before the first round ends too.

One of them, is being linked to the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings

Broncos, Chargers, or Texans could make Omarion Hampton a first-round pick

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty is widely expected to be a first-round pick, possibly within the first 10 selections. Who will be the next running back selected during the 2025 NFL Draft?

Many expect it to be North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton. In fact, Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline views Hampton as a “first-round lock” when April 24 comes around.

Specifically, Pauline’s sources indicate the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans could each target Hampton in the first round.

While the Chargers signed Najee Harris, it was only to a one-year contract. Meanwhile, the Texans can move on from Joe Mixon after another season, and he’ll be 30 when the 2026 season kicks off.

As for Hampton, he’s a bigger back who tends to fall forward and can still make contributions as a pass-catcher too.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Which team could draft Omarion Hampton?