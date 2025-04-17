Seattle Seahawks believed to target this prospect in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks are sitting with the 18th pick in the first round, just one week away from the 2025 NFL Draft. This is a team that’s made several changes to their roster this offseason, including trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and later signing Sam Darnold.

Of course, the Seahawks made several other sizable changes, like trading DK Metcalf, cutting Tyler Lockett, and signing Cooper Kupp. Yet, most would agree there’s still a lot more work to be done at one key positional group.

Seattle Seahawks could target OL Grey Zabel

The Seattle Seahawks may have a new quarterback in 2025, but what about the offensive line? After all, Sam Darnold suffered a career-high nine sacks in the final game he played for the Minnesota Vikings, and many would argue the Seahawks’ offensive line is worse than his former team’s.

So it’s no surprise that Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline‘s sources indicate they could be targeting the uber-versatile Grey Zabel, an offensive lineman who’s capable of playing all five positions.

“During the interview, I noted that sources believe offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State is the player they will target in the first round, whether it’s with the 18th selection or later in the first round if they are able to trade down.” Tony Pauline on Seattle Seahawks

Pauline added that the Seahawks also like versatile Nebraska defensive lineman Tyrese Robinson, though he could come into play after the first round. Either way, it seems the Seahawks are prioritizing players who can play multiple positions early on.

