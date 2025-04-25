Las Vegas Raiders select Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft, analyzing pick

Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, completing the overhaul of their backfield following the trade for quarterback Geno Smith. Jeanty will immediately step in as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Jeanty, who will be 21 until December, was widely viewed as the third-best player and one of the rare elite talents in this year’s draft class. Teams like the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos reportedly tried to trade up to the fifth overall pick for him, but the Cleveland Browns held onto the pick and that put Jeanty in the Raiders’ lap. Now, Las Vegas has the centerpiece of its offense.

Ashton Jeanty stats (ESPN): 2,601 rushing yards, 7.0 yards per carry, 29 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Ashton Jeanty measurables and 40 time

Height Weight Hand/ Arm Length 40 Time 5’08” 211 9 3/8 – 29 3/4 N/A

Jeanty, a two-year starter at Boise State, won first-team All-American honors and Mountain West Conference Play of the Year twice in his collegiate career. The Heisman Trophy runner-up arrived at Boise State as a 247 Sports‘ four-star recruit, rated as the 29th-best running back in the 2022 recruiting class and the 45th-best player in Texas.

In 2024, Jeanty recorded the second-most rushing yards (2,601) in a single season in FBS history, finishing just 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ record from the 1988 season. He also finished with the seventh-most rushing touchdowns (29) in a single season, tying Melvin Gordon, Kevin Smith and Mike Rozier.

Ashton Jeanty career stats: 4,759 rushing yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 50 rushing touchdowns, 80 receptions, 862 receiving yards, 10.8 yards per reception, 6 touchdowns in 40 games played

Projecting Ashton Jeanty’s NFL career

The NFL comparisons for Ashton Jeanty have ranged from three-time Pro Bowl selection Steven Jackson to Pro Football Hall of Fame selection LaDainian Tomlinson. Not only is Jeanty viewed as the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, but many think he’s either the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley or Adrian Peterson.

Jeanty will immediately be the featured back in the offense and can challenge for a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season. He’s a phenomenal runner, who will turn carries into 3-plus yards or can rip off the home run. No matter what, Jeanty will produce positive plays and that is a game-changer for an offensive play-caller.

This isn’t necessarily the best landing spot for Jeanty. In 2024, the Raiders’ offensive line finished 22nd in ESPN run-block win rate (71 percent) and left tackle Kolton Miller is now threatening to hold out over a contract dispute. However, Raiders’ offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is a great source of hope for Jeanty’s career.

Last season as the Ohio State Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator, Kelly oversaw a run game that averaged 166.4 rushing yards per game with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson each rushing for over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns while averaging over 5.4 yards per carry.

The realistic floor for Jeanty’s career is a multi-time Pro Bowl selection who can be among the NFL rushing leaders nearly every year in his prime. If the Raiders continue to improve their offensive line, Jeanty is one of the few prospects in this class with a Hall of Fame ceiling.